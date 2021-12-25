EY launches national student contest to create better Malta





EY, one of Malta’s leading consultancy firms, has launched Idea Explosion: Better Working Malta. This is a challenge to encourage students all over the island to come up with the best ideas to make Martha a better place to live and work. Students of all levels of education, such as secondary education, six forms, universities, or other higher education institutions such as MCAST, are eligible to enroll in the contest and submit their ideas to an expert jury.

The contest has three different workflows aimed at involving students with different skill sets and interests. Economy and business. Technology and innovation; and design and environment.

The economic and business flow is for students who are always looking at the big picture and thinking about how the economy can improve for everyone or how the business can generate growth. .. The technology and innovation stream is aimed at all tech-savvy students who are constantly tinkering with what they can create using AI, data analytics, or the Internet of Things. Finally, the design and environmental flow is for those who look at the details and love great aesthetics. Students here may be interested in Maltese culture. And we recognize the visual and artistic aspects that can influence anyone.

EY requires interested applicants to register themselves or their team (up to 5 people) by January 31st using the online registration form. After that, EY will contact you, assign you a mentor, discuss your ideas, and make fine adjustments. Between February and April, they can work on an idea and come up with a short 10-minute presentation announcing what the idea is. Participants will then be given enough time to focus on the exam, and in July participants will be called in to present their ideas to the jury.

Winners from each of the three streams will earn € 3,000 at school and the entire winner will be awarded another lifetime trip to the EY office or Wavespace in another European country.

Ronald Attard, Country Managing Partner of EY Malta, said: Their ideas will be presented nationwide at the National Future Realized event in October 2022. We can’t really wait to see what great concept they come up with. good luck! “

EY is one of the world’s largest financial, consulting and technology companies with more than 300 talented people and 300,000 offices around the world in Malta. Every day, they think about ways to build a better working world and help create long-term value for our clients, people and society.

For more information on the contest and registration by January 31st, please visit https://www.ey.com/en_mt/events/student-competition.

