How a tech company saved $ 100 million in cargo during COVID

Just as COVID has begun to emerge as a global threat, tech multinationals have been able to identify freight trends, switch modes of transportation and save money. The company saved over $ 100 million last year. If you’re following the news surrounding supply chain disruptions, you know this isn’t the norm. For most shippers, shipping costs are skyrocketing due to capacity issues. What this company has achieved was amazing.

The main manufacturing business of this company is in Asia. The company has four factories in China and Southeast Asia. The company is a large shipper, with more than 500,000 shipments annually. Transportation includes rail, sea, truck loading, less than truck loading, and parcels.

There is a complex flow of parts and raw materials from supplier to factory and from factory to major finished product factories in Southeast Asia. There is also a complex flow on the outbound side. Outbound finished product shipments can be sent directly to the customer, through more than 10 global warehouses, or even through multiple warehouses before reaching the customer.

Journey to Logistics Excellence

The company’s senior director of transportation explained the path the company has taken to improve its transportation capacity.

The tech giant has grown through two significant acquisitions. The acquired company used a variety of companies and transportation applications. The resulting IT turmoil meant that the company couldn’t even run integrated reports between these three entities. Logistics was unable to obtain accurate data that everyone agreed on for shipping costs. In terms of staff, the maturity of logistics varied among the three companies.

We had to start from scratch, executives explained. A common transportation management system (TMS) allows you to generate reports based on common data. Meanwhile, supply chain organizations have created excellent transportation centers to assist in the transition.

IT problems have also occurred in other departments within the company. The company decided that different entities also needed to use a common enterprise resource planning solution. The company has adopted Oracle ORCL’s cloud solution.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Logistics eventually chose the cloud version of Oracle Transportation Management (OTM). The logistics team began considering TMS solutions in 2017. They settled on OTM and implemented the solution in 2018. OTM was considered a feature-rich solution, a cloud version of the solution, and a non-customizable solution. , Will be implemented very quickly. The speed of value realization was an important selling point for OTM.

The transportation department was the first department of the company that implemented the Oracle application. Their assumption was born that cloud solutions would be implemented quickly. In just six months, they launched their first instance on the most important manufacturing floor. Historically, large shippers’ on-premises TMS implementations last for more than 12 months. After that, rapid inheritance of the site was implemented over the next 10 months.

The Center of Excellence (COE) was a major participant in personnel implementation and training. With the introduction of TMS, the COE shifted its focus to identifying best practices and ensuring that those processes were carried out.

OTM is a wide range of solutions. They use all modules except procurement and yard management. OTM is part of the same database and common master data as the Oracles Global Trade Management (GTM) solution. The company is also implementing GTM.

Establish a foundation to promote savings

Before the pandemic, this director told me, we saved millions of dollars here and there. After that, a pandemic occurred and shipping costs began to skyrocket. But like other multinationals operating in China, the company was able to feel how terrible this pandemic was before many other parts of the world.

As COVID began to spread from China, transportation teams began to feel the changing patterns surrounding air transportation. At this point, TMS was in effect. The foundation was solid.

OTM provides cargo visibility based on integration with the carrier tracking system. Tech makers also had near real-time data on a subset of the cargo, based on sensors added to about 10% of the palletized cargo. These sensors can determine if the cargo is likely to arrive on time and identify the pinch point that served as the basis for a continuous improvement project. The sensor can also detect humidity, humidity, vibration, and other attributes. If the company determined that the cargo was very likely to be damaged, it could ship the undamaged goods to the customer even before the damaged goods arrived at the customer’s site. ..

Manufacturers’ data science currently has excellent data available. The data science team took data from OTM, tracked the data, and combined it with external market data. External data included flight frequencies inside and outside major markets. This data was sent to the data lake. They used Tableau to visualize the pattern. Visualization of the data revealed that flight patterns were changing based on dramatic changes in demand. Shipping costs were rising sharply. The company felt a chance.

We went to bid immediately, the director explained. It took only two weeks to move from bidding to winning bids. Based on this, we saved 40% on shipping costs and saved over $ 100 million. The special focus of this procurement round was shipments to and from major manufacturing plants in Southeast Asia. This plant was the major logistics cost center for multinational corporations.

This could not have been achieved without using Oracle Transportation Management as a foundation. In addition, the automation of OTM solutions has significantly shortened the two-week procurement cycle.

What’s next?

The company now wants to use Oracle’s IoT solution to integrate tracking sensor data into the Oracle application backbone.

This tech company also wants to start driving savings from global trade control. They started GTM with a focus on screening restricted parties and confirmed that the government was not trading with customers or suppliers on the restricted trading list.

The multinational recently completed a pilot of Oracles Digital Assistant technology to make compliance information more widely available to supply chain participants, while freeing customs and compliance teams for greater value. I made it possible to concentrate on the work. Oracle Digital Assistant can automatically answer questions such as: Or the export compliance code associated with a particular item. Alternatively, there is also the shipping status of a particular order (location, scheduled ETA, confirmed delivery time, etc.). Using Digital Assistant technology can significantly reduce the cost of answering these questions.

Manufacturers have recently begun implementing a customs management module for Oracle GTM to save both time and money in preparing and filing customs declarations. Process automation is expected to reduce the time it takes to prepare for filing from 3-4 hours per day to minutes. In addition, we expect to significantly reduce customs fees payments by creating an integrated return (for example, a monthly return).

In the long run, OTM and GTM will be key pillars of the robust supply chain control tower the company is building.

