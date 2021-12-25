China’s A-share IPO, funding hit record high with registration-based system





Beijing, December 22 (Xinhua) — Listed on China’s A-share market through an initial public offering (IPO), this year’s funding hit a record high as the registration-based system stimulated the market’s vitality, China Securities. I recorded it. The journal reported on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 508 companies were listed on the Chinese A-share market, up 16% from the 2020 annual figures, the newspaper said, citing data from financial information provider Wind.

The A-share market raised 527.3 billion yuan (about US $ 82.77 billion), an increase of 9.7% compared to last year’s total trading size.

According to the news report, more than 70% of IPOs are issued through a registration-based system, with 386 companies listed on the Nasdaq-style Science and Technology Innovation Commission, ChiNext Commission, and the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE).

The country has implemented a number of reforms, including amendments to the securities law, implementation of a registration-based system, and the debut of BSE.

He Zhaofeng, Managing Partner of EY Greater China, says this is the beginning of a new era for China’s capital markets. The report states that the role of capital markets in servicing the real economy and driving industrial transformation is becoming increasingly important.

The number of IPOs in China’s A-share market is expected to increase further in 2022 due to the smooth operation of the BSE, Science and Technology Innovation Commission, and ChiNext Commission, and further reform measures for the registration-based system will report. I am saying. According to international consulting firm Deloitte.

