Android 13 leak reveals new features Google is working on





Most Android users can’t upgrade to Android 12 yet, but the first Android 13 leak has already arrived. This week, XDA took a screenshot of a “very early Android 13 build” from an unnamed source. The features of this early build are still under development and, as XDA points out, there is no way to know if those features will be included in the first Android 13 Developer Preview next year. That said, they give us some thoughts on what Google is focusing on for the next major software update.

Android 13 leak reveals future features

App Languages ​​are the first of four features that XDA discovered in Android 13 leaks.

As XDA points out, Android has long provided universal language features that are automatically applied to the entire device. Your app may have specific language settings, but few do. Therefore, multilingual users typically need to choose a single language for use in all apps.

In Android 13, Google will introduce a new app language feature to solve this problem. The new settings allow users to choose the language to use in their individual apps on their phones or tablets. Google also provides recommended languages ​​for each app.

Other than hacking the device, the app can do little to the user other than sending spam with notifications. Google seems to be addressing this issue with a brand new runtime permission for notifications on Android 13. You should be able to tell your app the following so that you can decide whether you want your app to have access to your camera or microphone: Whether notifications can be sent. According to XDA, this feature isn’t fully functional yet.

Android 12 running on a Google Pixel 6 smartphone.Image Source: Other new features in Google Android 13

Screenshots of the Android 13 leak also show evidence that Google is preparing a new feature called TARE. TARE stands for Android Resource Economy, and XDA states that it “mainly focuses on managing device energy usage.” This is a smart system that should help save the battery life of your phone. As XDA explains, TARE provides apps with “Android resource credits” based on how much battery power is left. The app can then “use” those credits to perform specific tasks. Android also sets a limit on the number of tasks your app can perform.

Finally, XDA revealed that Android 13 includes a new lock screen setting for switching the clock layout. Currently, the clock automatically reverts from a two-line layout to a one-line layout when a notification is displayed. The new settings allow users to maintain a one-line layout at all times.

Obviously, these are just a few of the features and changes introduced in Android 13. Over the next few weeks and months, there will inevitably be more leaks, and the first Android 13 Developer Preview will not be too late. In the meantime, Android 12 will be rolled out to more devices.

