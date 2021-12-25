Addressing ASEAN Climate Change with 4IRTech





Following the Paris Agreement in Glasgow and the ambitious goals of COP26, new advanced technological frameworks need to be further developed to support efforts to address climate issues. The Glasgow Climate Pact emphasizes the urgency to expand action and support, including finance, capacity building and technology transfer, to strengthen adaptability, resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change events. ..

United Nations General Assembly Chair Abdullah Shahid said the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology played an important role in reducing global emissions. Fostering innovative climate technologies has proven to be one of the keys to delaying the effects of climate change, especially in Southeast Asia. Innovative climate technology is important for global response. Therefore, they need to be deployed as an integral part of each ASEAN Member State (AMS) Climate Program.

As one of the cutting-edge technologies, 4IR technology has become a central part of future sustainability. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), 4IR as a digital revolution is defined by the convergence of technology that blurs the distinction between physical, digital and biological domains. Artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, big data, augmented reality and virtual reality, 3D and 4D printing are becoming essential and familiar elements of human activity today.

Efforts to mitigate climate change require the use of new technologies. 4IR technology can accelerate ASEAN’s actions to support the global net zero emissions target by 2050. For example, advanced 3D printing helps reduce carbon emissions in industrial production by promoting local production and reducing the need for transportation.

In addition, the role of AI technology can improve energy efficiency by incorporating data from smart meters to estimate energy demand. AI technology also helps utilities optimize energy production. In addition, 5G-based smart grids can connect to numerous data points over long distances, from wind turbines to rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

These technologies have the potential to be key tools for regional sustainability and resilience as they provide opportunities to mitigate climate problems and enable future low-carbon developments.

chance

According to a 2017 WEF and Asian Development Bank report, the region is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change given its dependence on agriculture and its populous coastline. However, the region can make a significant contribution to mitigating climate change. For example, the adoption of blockchain technology will enable cost-effective and transparent tracking of carbon emissions and establishment of carbon markets.

In addition, the region has breakthrough opportunities to localize renewable energy production, which reduces the need to invest in expensive distribution networks. Such opportunities also appear to be more effectively monitoring forestry activities to prevent human degradation due to the use of AI, drones and remote sensing.

According to the report, the integration of 4IR technologies to support clean energy is due to the inclusion of renewable energy generation related to energy efficiency measures. One of the opportunities is to create renewable and distributed energy generation. For example, rooftop solar, urban thermal networks, peer-to-peer energy systems.

What’s next?

Seeing the many opportunities to adopt 4IR technology for climate change mitigation in ASEAN, strategic planning and responsible technology policies and regulations need to be implemented by climate change stakeholders. Strategy development can be coordinated based on the strengths and weaknesses of each country, ensuring that the planning strategy being developed is suitable for achieving the global goal of carbon “Net Zero”.

To implement secure 4IR technology, governments need to set clear parameters for technology innovators, use 4IR technology to monitor natural resources, and establish transparent policies to combat climate change. there is.

Recently, Malaysia has implemented a national 4IR policy to leverage the synergies of the physical, biological and digital worlds to increase the value of the country as a whole. The driving forces of the policy are: Providing Malaysians with 4IR knowledge and skill sets. Build a connected country through the development of digital infrastructure. Respond quickly to technological changes and meet future warranty regulations that accelerate innovation and adoption of 4IR technology.

Therefore, in order to leverage advances in 4IR technology and build existing initiatives across the region, ASEAN is a strategic framework for addressing climate change, a policy to build an ASEAN digital community with all three. We have provided a 4IR integration strategy aimed at providing guidelines. Pillars of ASEAN: ASEAN Political Security Community (APSC), ASEAN Economic and Social (AEC), and ASEAN Social and Cultural Community (ASSC).

This strategy is open, secure, transparent and connected, leveraging technology to bring innovation to social transformation, building resilience and a globally competitive economy that contributes to social progress and sustainable development. We aim to build a digital ASEAN.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author himself and do not necessarily reflect the views of the ASEAN Post.

