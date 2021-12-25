8 games perfect for the new 2021 Xbox





The latest generation of Xbox consoles has recently celebrated their first birthday, but like the PS5, it’s very likely that you can easily buy a single console (the $ 300 Series S is 500). It’s much easier to find stock than the Dollar Series X). Nonetheless, there are some must-have games released on Xbox over the past year and it’s worth searching for one of these consoles.

I’ve put together some great games. Thankfully, many of them are available through your Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This gives you access to online multiplayer as well as access to your game library for a flat monthly fee.

Of course, you can buy these games in small increments, but unless you’re a collector, there’s little reason to not access the Game Pass route and use your monthly subscription to access all of the following games:

Halo Infinite Halo Infinite Image: Microsoft

Of course, I intended to start this list with Halo Infinite. The latest installment of an important sci-fi first-person shooter (during development) offers a large-scale campaign, along with a free-to-play multiplayer mode. Infinite has certainly provided a lot of nods in the past in terms of how it works with the classic Halo games released so far, with crisp, detailed visuals that give the Master Chief a sense of gameplay. Equipped with new tools such as grappling hooks. Refreshing.

Both campaign mode and multiplayer mode are available from Game Pass. If you don’t want to subscribe to the Game Pass, Halo Infinite itself costs $ 60.

Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 Image: Microsoft

Compared to Forza Motorsport, a racing sim that allows you to race on famous tracks around the world, Forza Horizon aims to allow you to explore off-road. Among the latest games in the series, Forza Horizon 5 is the best entry ever and puts your wheel on a fictional take in Mexico. It’s not a game that takes itself too seriously in terms of purpose and how the game talks to the player. Take part in several festival challenges and try to be the best racer around. If you want to compete with real humans instead of AI, you can play online with others.

You can also access this game for free with your Game Pass subscription. Otherwise, you will get $ 60 back to buy.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Microsoft Flight Simulator Image: Microsoft

Flight Simulator for Windows PC is one of the best and most realistic ways to imagine what it would be like to fly a small plane or jet. The latest flight simulator iterations are on the latest Xbox console, with impressive graphics and intelligent cloud technology to capture localized weather data in real time. Its definitive flight simulator experience, and itself a slow-paced game that invites you to get lost in the beauty of aviation. This is not intended for gamers who want non-stop action.

You can play this game on your Game Pass or for $ 60 if you want to own a copy.

Ascent Ascent Image: Microsoft

If you felt burned to Cyberpunk 2077 on the console last year, but can’t quench your thirst for cyberpunk aesthetics, check out The Ascent. A twin-stick isometric shooter with RPG elements for fast gameplay. Although the game was built by a small team, it is packed with detailed environments, branching dialog options that you can play as you choose, and deep RPG elements that allow you to level up your character to have strengths such as weapons and hacking.

This game is available on Game Pass. If you want to play a moody shooter, give it a try. Otherwise, you can buy it completely for $ 30.

Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2 Image: Microsoft

The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic platformer released in 2005, Psychonauts 2, was a huge success when it hit the Xbox console in early 2021. Broadcast on Nickelodeon. The game mix of platform and item collection feels fun and focused compared to how many games are built these days. There are countless quests to check and a vast world to explore. Gameplay itself is fun, but with Psychonauts 2’s clever level of design and good lighting, gameplay is a must.

Psychonauts 2 is available with a game pass for the Xbox console. Unlike most other games on this list, it’s also available on PS4. Copying costs $ 49.99.

Sable image: Shedworks

A small team in London created Sable. This is a fun exploration game that reduces the amount of things you need to track and fight. Compared to most open-world games that are full of purpose, Sable is an experience designed to relax and appreciate its beauty. There’s a lot to collect and it’s surprising, but as my colleague Ash Parrish said in a review, Sable gives you a pod racer and words of encouragement for self-determination and discovery. go.

This game is available digitally for $ 24.99 on the Xbox Game Pass or from the Xbox Store.

Exo One Exo One Image: Microsoft

With the exception of the PC, the Xbox Series X and S consoles are the only platform on which you can play the relatively new game Exo One. This is a cross-planetary (and dimensional) title that hides an interesting story under a simple gameplay. You play as a transforming object that uses gravity and elements to gain enough speed to fly in the air and allow you to reach higher heights. If it sounds boring, believe me. ExoOne should find a way to make it a fascinating yet Zen-like experience and keep you entertained for a while.

This game is available with a Game Pass subscription. It costs $ 17 to buy a copy.

MLB The Show 21

The Xbox finally got a great baseball game, and it was made by Sony. The show franchise has historically been released only on the PlayStation console, but in the 2021 version of the game it has become multi-platform. Now Xbox gamers can enjoy photorealistic graphics, get the latest roster with their favorite players, and experience the best baseball gameplay.

This game is available on Game Pass. Or you can get a copy for about $ 20.

