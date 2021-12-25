Russian court fined Google nearly $ 100 million for maintaining banned content





Moscow-Russian court fined Google nearly $ 100 million on Friday for “a systematic failure to remove banned content.”

The court said the fine was calculated based on Google’s annual income. Russia’s Internet regulator Roskomnadzor told the court that Google’s 2020 sales in the country exceeded 85 billion rubles, or about $ 1.15 billion.

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms, were fined about $ 27 million for refusing to remove banned content hours after Google’s decision. Meta’s fines, like those imposed on Google, were tied to Russia’s annual earnings.

Fines are increasingly stringent for illegal content, especially apps, websites, posts, videos, etc. related to the government-labeled imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Nawarny’s network. Represents a Russian push escalation that puts pressure on foreign technology companies to comply with the radicals.

Navalny’s popular video on the corruption of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle will continue to be accessible on YouTube, owned by Google in Russia. More than 120 million surveys of Navalny’s “Palace for Putin” on the luxurious Black Sea dwellings that Navalny claims were built for Putin using a slush fund have been seen.

Google’s press service said it would look into court documents before deciding on the next steps, including whether to appeal. The company has 10 days to do so.

Google, Meta and other tech companies are regularly fined in Russia. However, these penalties rarely exceed $ 1 million.

According to Roskomnadzor, prior to Friday’s court ruling, Google was fined a total of about $ 500,000 for not removing about 2,600 pieces of content that Russia considers illegal.

Alexander Prashev, a journalist at popular Moscow Echo of Moscow, said in his telegram channel that the ruling “may indicate that a political decision has been made to expel Western services from Russia.” Stated.

“We will continue to insist that collaboration with the global network platform will be in line with Russian law,” Putin said at a press conference at the end of the year on Thursday.

He said that Moscow does not resort to slowing down traffic or total blockage of certain internet companies or social networks, “if we are forced into it, we will be with us regarding everyone we work with. Forced to raise demands There are such problems, ignoring the interests of Russian society. “

Digital rights activists have blown up a decision by Russian authorities, requiring foreign technology companies to open local offices from January 1. These subsidiaries are afraid that they may force companies to censor the Internet.

This situation occurred in September when Navalny’s smart voting app, which instructed Russians how to vote against Putin during parliamentary elections, disappeared from Apple and Google’s online stores. Those who knew that they had spoken on condition of anonymity for fear of offending the Kremlin told the Washington Post at the time that Google had been directly threatened by Russian authorities against state officials.

Moscow also increased pressure on Twitter earlier this year, slowing down its network in March in retaliation for Russia’s alleged content violations.

