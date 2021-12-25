Science Park to Support the State: Tsai





National Assets: Hsinchu Science Park X will help the nation strengthen its software capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and 5G, President Tsai Ing-wen said.

Taiwan has laid a good foundation for high-tech development and plans to invest more in software innovation, President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the first building in Hsinchu Science Park. ..

Located near Hsinchu Science Park, where high-tech giants from many countries, including contract chip maker TSMC, are located, Hsinchu Science Park X will become the city’s second high-tech corridor and create new technology. It is expected to be the first step towards. According to the Hsinchu City Government, a cluster focused on software development.

According to the city government, the first building will be completed in March 2024, creating jobs for 2,800 people.

The city government said the central government plans to spend NT $ 18.3 billion (US $ 695.74 million) on park development.

Hsinchu Science Industrial Park X, jointly developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hsinchu City Government, is expected to help strengthen Taiwan’s software capabilities in a wide range of fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and information and communication technology. Said Big Data, Tsai.

She said Taiwan is a global powerhouse in semiconductor development, and after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Taiwan played an even greater role in the global supply chain.

In terms of hardware, Taiwan has gained more than 70% market share and said it has won the world’s top position in the pure wafer foundry sector. Meanwhile, Taiwan is an IC design, packaging, and test service.

Taiwan is also in the top three of the world’s LCD, LED and solar panel sectors, she says, is further evidence of each country’s success in hardware development.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chip maker and ASE Technology Holding is the leading IC packaging and test service provider.

Hsinchu Science Park X is expected to attract more investment and talent, paving the way for Taiwan’s high-tech industry to integrate software and hardware capabilities, Tsai said.

Hsinchu Science Park, who also attended the ceremony, said that Hsinchu Science Park started from scratch 40 years ago in order to become the world’s most important semiconductor base. You can use Software Focus to support Hsinchu Science Park.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () said he is promoting a merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County’s municipalities in order to maintain the high-tech edge of the nation, concentrating resources in the two regions. ..

The merger is an urgent issue that Taiwan cannot afford to hesitate, Sue said.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is pushing for a merger next year to make the country the seventh special municipality, but those who oppose the plan will be subject to a term limit by Mayor of Hsinchu, Lin Chi Chien. As the mayor of the merged municipality, who says he is in a hurry to merge to help.

Lin of DPP was first elected Mayor of Hsinchu in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

He is not allowed to seek another term, but in the event of a merger he is eligible to do so again.

