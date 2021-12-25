Surveillance Atlas Changes Police Technology Drugnet: 2021 Review





Last year, EFF’s Atlas of Surveillance project changed the table of police espionage by mobilizing hundreds of student journalists and volunteer researchers to build the largest public database in police surveillance technology history.

As the EFF has long documented, local law enforcement agencies across the United States are collecting weapons of surveillance technology to collect as much data as possible about the public. From automatic number plate readers (ALPRs) that track vehicles to real-time crime centers (RTCCs) where police analysts use algorithms to mine live camera streams and social media feeds, this technology is often a community under radar. It is spreading to.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s EFF and Reynolds Journalism School launched the Surveillance Atlas in July 2020 as a literal effort to monitor watchers. The Atlas of Surveillance is an interactive database and map that combines a variety of news gathering tools such as crowdsourcing, data journalism, and public record requests, which surveillance technology is used by more than 4,500 law enforcement agencies nationwide. Will be revealed.

The Atlas of Surveillance has two main purposes.

The first goal is to create a searchable inventory of police technologies available to journalists, researchers, and the general public, including the spy tools police are deploying in the community, as well as individual technologies such as facial recognition and body. To understand better. The cameras I wear are spread all over the country.

The second goal is to get as many people involved in the information gathering process as possible. To achieve this, we have developed a crowdsourcing tool called Reportback. You can use this tool to assign a small research task (for example, “It can take up to 20 minutes to search the internet for information about a drone in Phoenix, Arizona”). By working with journalism classes and volunteers, we not only create more resources, but also grow the bodies of those who know how to investigate surveillance techniques.

As we enter the holiday season and the end of the sixth semester with UNR, we would like to share our achievements and milestones in this kind of greatest effort to document police surveillance.

As of December 2021, the Atlas of Surveillance contains over 8,100 data points representing technologies acquired or used by police agencies. It has increased data collection by about 50% since its release. We have also increased the number of eligible agencies from 3,000 in mid-2020 to approximately 4,500, including law enforcement agencies in all US states and territories. However, there are about 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States, and there is still a long way to go. The reportback estimates that approximately 1,000 students and volunteers have completed at least one task and completed more than 2,000 research minitasks. In addition, UNR data journalism students and EFF intern will be able to acquire government surveillance datasets on the cameras and other technologies they wear and transform them to add thousands of data to the atlas. did. In 2021, he taught classes at Arizona State University, Temple University, and Harvard University using Atlas. The Atlas of Surveillance is also recognized for its innovation. The Northern California Chapter of the Association of Professional Journalists has awarded the team the prestigious James Madison Information Disclosure Award for their achievements in electronic access to information. The Atlas of Surveillance is also featured at the Places & Spaces: Mapping Science Exhibition at Indiana State University. This exhibition is currently on display at the University of Notre Dame until March 2022. meeting. In March 2022, EFF and UNR student journalist Hailey Rodis published “Scholars Under Supervision: How Campus Police Use High-Tech to Spy Students.” As a result of this report, we were invited to introduce our work to journalists covering higher education at an online training seminar hosted by the Association of Educational Writers. In fact, Atlas was regularly used as a training tool for journalists and other watchers covering surveillance techniques. At the Investigative Reporters & Editors NICAR conference, Sheriff Pasco’s report on the predictive policing program led a panel to discuss reporting techniques with several journalists featured at Atlas, including Neil Bedi, who later won the Pulitzer Prize in Tampa Bay. Times. The Global Investigative Journalism Network featured Atlas in “Tips for Revealing Government-Purchased Spy Techniques.” We also used the atlas in lessons on surveillance techniques and the types of civil rights infringement they can promote to train members of the National Law Enforcement Oversight Association, which is a member of the Police Review Board. Its in-depth training is now available to everyone on YouTube. The Freedom of the Press Foundation has incorporated the Atlas of Surveillance into a new curriculum for teaching digital security at journalism schools. The partnership with UNR was highlighted as one of the two digital security electives offered to journalism schools in the United States. Reporters and researchers frequently use Atlas when covering surveillance techniques. For example, national reports from organizations such as The Guardian, Axios, OneZero, Bethesda Magazine, Mendocino Voice, Phoenix New Times, Merced Sun-Times, News 13 Orlando, Lens, Pioneer Press. Atlas has also promoted academic and advocacy research, including articles published by the Berkeley Political Review, the Belfer Center at Harvard University, and the Immigrant Defense Project.

We cannot conclude this year without celebrating the achievements of many people other than EFF who have worked with us on the project. We would like to thank the faculty members of UNR Reynolds School, especially Associate Dean Guiyun and Professor Patrick File, Randuan and Palo Pain, and 2021 student researchers James Sileo, Dirank Benny, and Taylor Johnson. We are also very grateful to Paul Tepper, a volunteer who is solely responsible for hundreds of Atlas data points. We are also proud to work with Data 4 Black Lives in the #NoMoreDataWeapons campaign to raise awareness of surveillance technology in areas with a large black population and a history of excessive crackdowns.

Next year, we will increase the number of contributors to the project as well as the atlas. Feel free to contact us to learn more about collaboration opportunities.

This article is part of the Year in Review series. Read more articles about the battle for digital rights in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/12/atlas-surveillance-turns-dragnet-police-tech-2021-year-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos