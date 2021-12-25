Combat veterinarians say they were left behind as emerging nations surged IDF tech alumni





Two dubious figures in hoodies are lurking in a vehicle near a soldier’s hitchhiking spot and investigate the troops there as they prepare to ambush one of them. “We need to be calm. He shouldn’t doubt us,” the driver tweeted to his conspirators. “The most important thing is to get him in the car. When he gets inside, he’s ours.”

Is the pair planning to kidnap and harm one of the young men? This is a constant concern for soldiers to catch vehicles. “Take off your Apple Watch,” the second villain rebukes her partner. “Put the radio on pop music. For podcasts, he can be seen immediately through us.”

After all, it’s not abduction. The car is Tesla, the two rogues are sneaky yuppies, and their plan consists of providing soldiers working in intelligence units with a nifty job at their tech company. ..

The same is true of the skits recently aired on the popular comedy show “Eretz Nehederet,” demonstrating the growing fame of military service at the expense of combat units. This segment was one of a series of skits by a satirical show aimed at the tech industry.

Hitchhiking spots offer rides on the nevish targets of the operation, but when one of them finds himself wearing hipster SpongeBob socks, he catches the conspirator’s true wind. “I already [rival firm] Cyber ​​God! He is alert and crying when he runs away.

Sign up for Tech Israel Daily and never miss Israel’s top technology stories

By signing up, you agree to the terms of use

Next, a solid paratrooper leans by the car door and asks if you can get to the next intersection. “Close the window!” The driver hurries to talk to his virtual assistant, and the disappointed planner runs away to fish for another mark. And leave the fighting soldiers behind.

Technician recruiters try to catch IDF Intelligence soldiers with the “Eletz Nehederetto” skit. (screenshot)

Since the country was founded over 70 years ago, generations of young people (especially men) have grown as the ultimate Israeli in the spirit of a fearless warrior, a sturdy warrior. Ideals permeate national culture and myths. Combat services in the Israeli Defense Forces were, for many, the greatest ambition at the time of enlistment. It was an important test of personality, and its importance far exceeded the mandatory service of three years. The traits nurtured by combat soldiers — wisdom, boldness, sacrifice, and patience — were generally considered to provide a promise of success in life.

Is that era nearing the end?

New Israeli ideal

As Israel increasingly claims to be an “emerging country” and a mecca for technology, as the country and kibbutz founded on the socialist ideals of agriculture turn into one of the higher and consumerist cultures, Israel Dreams have changed too. Comfortable work in high tech is a new ideal for many — and the basis of such a lucrative life is often rooted in military service.

View of skyscrapers near the Ayaron Highway in Tel Aviv, December 9, 2020. (Miriam Ulster / Flash90)

Beyond television skits, this issue was recently highlighted by the IDF Chief of Staff. He is the old motto of the Israeli Air Force, “The best-fly.”

Comedy bits and advertising have sparked lively debate in the Israeli media and social media about the benefits of services in the role of IDF combat against technical units such as Unit 8200 in the intelligence department.

Many graduates of the Elite Tech Unit have led successful companies specializing in cyber issues. The 8200 service is often seen as a clearer foothold when applying for jobs in the highly lucrative technology sector than any other company. This caused frustration among combat soldiers who were endangering their lives to protect the country, but they found themselves at a disadvantage when entering the job market.

Army from IDF’s Shayetet 13 Navy Commandos Training in 2017. (Israel Defense Forces)

In a much-talked-about Facebook post, former combat soldier and current technician Amit Maoz said the “Eretz Nehederet” skit felt like a “punch into the gut” and his difficult feelings about the problem. He said he was catching it. “What does this look like to us?” He wrote. “Very sad. Let’s change.”

Maoz said that when combat soldiers were released from military service, they did not have the profession to serve them in the lives of civilians. If they want to enter the high tech field, they need to do sneaky work for years, studying and accumulating enough experience to consider even low tech jobs. I have.

He said tech companies and nations are generally overlooking many talented people who are “unjustified out of the field, but have a lot to give.”

Distorted value?

This week, IDF chief Aviv Kohavi refutes the idea that the Israeli elite should join the military’s cyber forces, saying that the best will continue to be willing to join the combat forces at the expense. Stated.

IDF Chief Aviv Kohabi will speak at a ceremony for graduates of the Israeli Air Force pilot course at Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel on December 22, 2021. (Israel Defense Forces)

That’s a mistake, “Mr. Kohabi talked about billboard advertising while talking at the graduation ceremony of the new Air Force pilot. “The message inherent in the sign is deeper than it looks. It represents a loss of distance and distorted values ​​among some of the population. The best is the fighter in the first place.

Who marches in a quiet line and catches the murderer in the center of the Palestinian village? Fighter. Who will deploy along the border and prevent penetration? Fighter. Who flies every week across our borders to attack enemy weapons? Said the fighter, Kohabi.

Cyber ​​has great potential, which obviously brings a lot of money. The people who go there are talented. But is it the best? He said they were valued first and foremost by their willingness to give to the country.

IDF has dealt with the diminished willingness to serve in combat units in recent years. This is partly supported by the difficult situations experienced compared to those who serve around the office.

An example image of an IDF soldier in a computer programming course. (courtesy)

Former Gorani soldier Asahu Kazura, who was attending the ceremony spoken by Kohabi, told the Ynet news site that he was happy to hear the words of the IDF chief. “Cyber ​​people are certainly respected,” he said. “They are doing a great job. We don’t expect the IDF to diminish their status or importance, but we do expect to improve the conditions for us to fight the army.

“When I was released from service, I suffered a serious disadvantage,” he recalled. “Combat soldiers get a lot of offers for the work of the guards, which makes me sad. They should get better and more rewarding offers.”

Itai told Ynet only a former combat engineer. “If we were really the best, we would be treated that way. Gratitude is shown in action, profit. On the other hand, people who served in a particular unit receive excellent offers, but combat soldiers are petrol. You have to work at the minimum wage while standing or waiting. “

Everyone is “the best”

In his post, Maoz points out that former combat units are likely to have the personality traits that any employer desires (“a devoted, mission-oriented team player who can work under pressure”). , It suggested that it would be beneficial to all sides, “to qualify for shortened qualifications for a particular high-tech job” for combat unit graduates.

“Isn’t it better for tech companies to get another two years of work from a talented person who can start studying from a safe place in one year’s work? … Isn’t that good? ? For the country to receive another two years of tax instead of chasing the bartender with tip money? “

Israeli combat soldiers will participate in the exercise. (Israel Defense Forces)

Maoz said the issue had been a problem even before the headline came out, and said he was working with several others on an initiative to provide training to former combat soldiers.

Lilan Moe, a former military company commander and current tech worker, told Channel 12 that he “feels like he’s looking at himself” in a sketch of “Eletz Nehederetto.” [hitchhiking] He was at the station and closed the window. “

Moh said he found it very difficult to enter the world of technology when he finished the service. “At the age of 27, I had to start learning everything from scratch.”

He said he hopes to be able to help people who are experiencing the same challenges.

“The government will need to come to see what tools it can give combat units during or at the end of their service,” Moe said.

High-tech development center in Herzliya, October 30, 2020. (Gili Yaari / Flash90)

Eyal Waldman, a former CEO of Mellanox Technologies and a former soldier of the Golani Brigade, told Channel 12 that he was also impressed with Maoz’s post.

He also said he was working on a solution to help combat soldiers integrate into the technology market.

“Gap from people entering intelligence agencies that are so much trained during military service-these can be filled through prep schools,” Waldman said.

Unit 8200 graduates identified as Jonathan were dissatisfied with the appearance that Kohabi was reducing soldiers like himself to praise the combat forces.

“Everyone is’best’,” he told Ynet. “Combat soldiers combined with tech units give us an edge over our enemies.”

He added that service in units like him has drawbacks.

“I think 8200 graduates are growing too fast,” he said. “They don’t have a period of self-inquiry. A 22-year-old kid who has never done a temporary job and never searched for or asked himself what he likes will soon study and work in high tech. Create a condition to do. [work]..

“It’s a double-edged sword. Everyone misses something.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former soldier of the elite Sayeret Matkal combat force and former chief executive officer of a cybersecurity company, also addressed the issue on Thursday, but he did not specifically mention combat soldiers.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will attend a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on December 19, 2021. (Abil Sultan / Pool / AFP)

“Today I had a brainstorming session with over 100 of the best brains who are CEOs of Israeli tech companies (the problems you know are important to my mind),” the Prime Minister wrote. increase.

“I shared my vision with them — [society’s] Bringing around the world of technology, Haredim, Arabs and people rarely seen in the field today.

“Together, we can make a big difference here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/as-start-up-nation-snaps-up-idf-tech-alumni-combat-vets-say-they-are-left-behind/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos