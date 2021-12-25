The rise of the crypto queen in male-dominated blockchain technology





December 25, 2021 by Analytics Insight Women’s dominance in blockchain is growing at a faster pace to ensure overall improvement in blockchain

Proponents of blockchain technology, who now point out that it may promote social benefits, are nevertheless plagued by the lack of diversity in the blockchain community. Blockchain conferences and panels cannot consistently include women as speakers. This culture addresses a new class of blockchain brothers and an environment that many women find hostile and disappointing. According to some studies, females make up only 4-6 percent of blockchain investors.

Some people welcome the arrival of the blockchain as a panacea. This solves everything from medical systems to supply chain transparency. Blockchain certainly has the potential to provide women in developing countries with a breakthrough form of technology. For example, Facebook claims that the cryptocurrency under development, Libra, supports the banking operations of the poor, extends financial services to remote people, and goes beyond traditional banking services. .. But in reality, blockchain is just like any other new technology, and its applications are as diverse and innovative as their creators. Unless blockchain developers address the issue of diversity, these promising new technologies will benefit only a small number of selected people and risk establishing inequality rather than overturning it.

Until 2018, there were few women in the crypto industry, but male crypto enthusiasts formed siblings at private meetings and meetings. At one such conference in Japan in 2018, only two of the 42 participants were female. And in the United States, a conference was held at a strip club. In general, the shortage of women in the blockchain market by 2018 can be explained by the historical advantage of men in the technology, finance and science industries, although the number of women is increasing, but still the same. not. In these areas, females make up 10% to 30% of the total workforce. According to the 2021 US Crypto Report, Bitcoin was initially built around promoting financial equity, but 75% of crypto holders are men. Gender inequality has plagued the financial services industry for generations, but many wanted cryptocurrencies to lead a new era of diversity into the financial world.

But in the blockchain world, more and more women are learning new professions, including investors, traders, analysts, developers, journalists, and even corporate managers. In particular, few know that more women are in a leading position in the blockchain and crypto industry than Silicon Valley. Major cryptocurrency companies such as Bancor and Binance have clearly demonstrated this, with 40% and 50% of employees being female, and perhaps the success of the latter is partly due to this fact. To ensure the overall improvement of the blockchain, women’s dominance in the blockchain should grow at a faster pace.

