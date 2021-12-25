6 Google Privacy Settings You Should Consider Changing





Google has wiggled the path to almost every aspect of our digital life. From email and search to cloud storage, you may be using Google products every day.

This will give Google access to your terrifying amount of data. Google knows what to search online, the types of websites you visit, the nature of the emails you receive, and even the types of products you are most likely to buy.

With Google’s products, Digital Life becomes like an open book. Here are six Google privacy settings that you need to change to protect your data:

1. Pause voice recording

If you’re using the Google Assistant, Google records all voice commands as well as some of your personal conversations you don’t want to hear. Google keeps a copy of these conversations long after you have them.

Storing private conversations on Google’s servers may seem scary, but it’s not the worst. Google sometimes pays people to listen to some Google Assistant recordings so they can copy them into text.

In other words, it’s possible that not only the AI ​​system, but a real person is listening to the conversation with the Google Assistant.

If you don’t want Google to keep this kind of recording, go to your Google Account settings and pause your voice and voice activity. Do this:

Create Today’s Video Go to accounts.google.com on your PC or smartphone. If necessary, log in with your Google account.At the top of the screen[データとプライバシー]Click the tab.Scroll down[履歴設定]Find the panel,[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click. The activity control page is displayed. Scroll down and[アクティビティの表示と削除]Find the section labeled. Click the Google Assistant icon.

The Google Assistant activity page is displayed. From here, you can view and control the activity of your assistant.

Find and click Save Activity.On the next screen[オフにする]Click.At the prompt displayed for confirmation[一時停止]Click.

[アクティビティを表示して削除]If you don’t see the Google Assistant icon in the section, you may not have used the Google Assistant before. Before applying this setting, you must first use the product.

2. Turn off location history

If you use Google’s products frequently, it’s very likely that Google has a record of every place you’ve visited so far. Google also knows when you visited these places and how long you stayed there.

As long as your device is with you, the company will keep track of where you visit. You don’t have to track using specific Google products on your device. Aside from potential privacy breaches on Google’s side, retaining such data can pose a security risk. In theory, if someone has a password for your Google account, that person could discover everywhere you’ve been to for the past year or more.

To see how much location Google has for you, go to maps.google.com/timeline

If Google doesn’t want to keep track of where it’s been, just pause the location history. Do this:

Go to account.google.com.[データとプライバシー]>[履歴設定]>[ロケーション履歴]Click and[オフにする]Tap. Read the prompt that appears[一時停止]Tap to prevent Google from tracking and saving your location history. 3. Stop YouTube history

Because Google owns YouTube, as you can imagine, it’s an extensive record of everything you’ve done on the platform. This includes what you are searching for and the type of video you are watching.

Of course, Google claims that it only uses this information to improve its service to you. For example, it may contain ads based on what you have watched elsewhere.

You can pause YouTube history so that you don’t monitor what Google is doing on YouTube. Do this:

Go to myaccount.google.com.[データとプライバシー]>[履歴設定]>[YouTube履歴]Click and[オフにする]Tap. Read the prompt that appears[一時停止]Tap to prevent Google from recording activity on YouTube.

Keep in mind that pausing YouTube history can affect the quality of your recommendations and the overall YouTube experience.

4. Turn off ad personalization

Google makes most of the revenue from advertising. To maintain cash flow, the company invests a lot of resources in advertising operations. This includes deploying a large network of data extraction tools to build user profiles.

Companies use these personas to serve targeted advertising. If you’re wondering why your baby’s diaper ads continue to appear a few days after your newborn, Google is in the spotlight.

To find out how much advertising leverage Google has for you, visit adssettings.google.com.

Google may know your marriage or parental status, your musical preferences, and even the type of work you are doing, based on your interaction with the product. This is how Google provides you with ads that look like they came from your heart.

If you want to stop this:

Go to adssettings.google.com.At the top of the page[AdPersonalization IsOn]Find the toggle switch labeled. Toggle the switch to trigger a confirmation prompt.At the prompt that appears to disable ad personalization[オフにする]Click.

For finer control, scroll down the ad settings page and[広告のパーソナライズ方法]Displays the section titled. This section lists Google’s quotes of your interests. Beware of things that may seem personal and annoying. Click on the topic[オフにする]Tap to unlink the topic from your Google account.

5. Pause Gmail tracking

If you’re using Gmail (or any other email service), at least some of the email you receive will track you. Email marketers typically use tracking technology to follow up on the engagement they get.

This looks normal, but there are some uncertainties. Email tracking technologies like “pixel tracking” used by many marketers expose more data than you can imagine.

By simply reading the tracked email, email marketers can know that:

Your exact location. The device used to access the mailbox. The link you clicked in the email. The time when I read the email. The number of times a particular email has been read.

Email marketers often use this information to personalize their services, but sending can be malicious. Email tracking is both a privacy and security risk. Fortunately, you can stop email tracking in Gmail.

Do this:

Open the Gmail app. Click the menu bar icon in the upper left corner of the app screen. Scroll down and[設定]Tap. Tap the Gmail address to which you want to apply the settings. On the settings page,[画像]Scroll down to the menu option labeled.Tap it before displaying the external image at the prompt that appears[質問]Choose.

Pixel tracking monitors traffic to secretly embedded images to track email actions. If you disable the image, this technique becomes useless.

You can continue to view the image in the email by clicking when you want to view the image.

6. Pause the activity history of all web and apps

If you need the option to stay in secret mode when using Google products, pausing all web and app activity will work. To do this, go to the Google Account Settings page,[データとプライバシー]>[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]>[オフにして一時停止]Click.

This will prevent Google from collecting data on almost all web and app-based products and services. From Search, Calendar, Play Store to Google Assistant, YouTube, Chrome, this will stop recording all your activity.

Unfortunately, if you rely on Google’s ecosystem, pausing all activity history can disrupt your digital experience.

Regain privacy

In the increasingly invasive digital world, protecting privacy can be a bit difficult. However, you can take small steps to protect as much private digital space as you can.

After making the suggested changes, you need to pay attention to the data you share when using Google-related products and services.

What data does Android share with Google?

Find out what data Google collects from your mobile phone and if there’s anything you can do about it.

