SEC ends innovator camp activities





Sharjah24: The Sharjah Education Council (SEC) has completed a partnership-organized innovator camp in collaboration with Sharjah Research and Technology and Innovation Park Free Zone (SRTI Park) to research and develop student skills. Did. In the process of design and innovation. Within the planning and objectives of the Sharjah Education Council, the council succeeded in organizing the camp after 50 students who had undergone a series of workshops during the camp, and with Sharjah research technology. Contributed to strengthening the partnership. Innovation Park Free Zone (SRTI Park), which hosted the camp at the head office.

Affiliates explore new topics, learn innovative future skills, and how many in several workshops dedicated to the design process to form innovative products using a variety of high-tech equipment. I was able to develop skills in that area. These workshops will be held at SoiLAB (Sharjah Open Innovation Lab), the first incubator for Sharjah start-ups and innovative businesses. The idea of ​​the lab aims to provide students, researchers and innovators with the latest technology and modern and innovative things. Dr. Saeed Mosbeh Al Kaabi, Chair of the Sharjah Education Council, commented on this, emphasizing the importance of camps in empowering students in the field of innovation. He noted that Al-Kabi mentioned SRTI Park’s cooperation in the implementation of the camp, emphasized that the camp achieved its goals and desired results, and contributed to instilling a culture of creativity and innovation in 50 students. Was emphasized. The CEO of Sharjah Innovation Park emphasized the importance of educating students in several areas as one of the goals of SRTI Park. In this regard, Almaf Moody explained that the workshops and programs were carefully selected in the care and activities department. The Sharjah Education Council, which aims to benefit and promote a culture of teamwork, also invited parents to take the lead in enrolling children in these camps.

