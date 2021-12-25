Ctrl + Alt + Delete: 2021’s Biggest Laptop Innovation





Opinion: It was a special year for laptops, as it saw many exciting innovations as well as typical annual performance improvements.

It’s no exaggeration to say that laptops have probably made an exciting leap in innovation over most of the 2021 gadget categories, but is it really a better year for smartphones?

To celebrate all of the most exciting laptop innovations of the year, I decided to round them all up here. So it’s here without any further effort:

Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max

The integrated graphics are nothing new. Both AMD and Intel have favored their own integrated graphics solutions in recent years, as laptop chips can get their hands on content creation and gaming without the need for a discrete GPU. However, iGPU has traditionally only achieved entry-level graphics performance.

Apple overturned that concept in 2021 when it launched the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. These new chips deliver graphics performance comparable to a dedicated GPU, allowing you to take on heavy-duty tasks such as 4K and 8K video editing on the go.

With the M1 Pro and M1 Max eliminating the need for a second chip, Apple was able to reduce the size of the 14-inch MacBook Pro to make it more portable. And because these chips are built on the Arm architecture, Apple was also able to improve battery life.

The presence of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips isn’t good news for Apple fans either, as it proves that Arm-based processors can reach performance levels similar to x86 chips. An exciting era is upon us!

Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition

When manufacturers unplugged 3D TVs, we all thought 3D technology was on the road to Dodo, but if Acer had anything to say about it, technology would come back on laptops. maybe.

Earlier this year, Acer announced the Spatial Labs software suite. This allows the new ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop to generate 3D images that appear to pop out of the screen. I tried this technique myself and it’s very impressive.

But don’t worry. Acer does not intend this technology for the sole purpose of future Avatar movies. The main advantage of SpatialLabs is the ability to create 3D models on your PC. This is because you can flip, twist, and rotate the model in real time to see what it looks like in a 3D environment. This is especially important for game designers who create models that appear in the 3D world.

With a spectacular starting price of 3599, this laptop is rarely a viable option for the average person. Nonetheless, it’s an exciting innovation that can change the way 3D animators work.

Asus ROG XG Mobile

Gaming laptop makers have been searching for the perfect balance between performance power and portability for years, but it’s difficult to achieve without a great sacrifice. But in 2021, Asus decided to think outside the box instead of packing all the components inside a compact frame.

ROG XG Mobile is an external GPU that can significantly improve performance on compatible, low-power laptops to handle the most demanding games. The external GPU isn’t new (Razer was launched a year ago), but the Asus ROG XG Mobile is so small that it’s unique in that it fits easily in your bag. This means you can take it to your office or hotel and turn your portable into a high-end gaming system.

So far, only the Asus ROG Flow X13 supports this external GPU, but lightweight laptops are specially designed with that in mind. And as long as there is demand, Asus is confident that it will introduce more compatible laptops.

My only big booking is that ROG XG Mobile is pretty expensive, but I’m hoping it will go down in the future.

Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080

Well, this isn’t exactly a laptop innovation as it’s available on multiple other devices such as smartphones, tablets and even smart TVs, but this cloud streaming technology will have a serious impact on portable PCs in the future. Need to be mentioned in order to give.

Nvidias GeForce Now technology allows you to stream your PC game library over the cloud. This means that you can play something like CyberPunk on your Chromebook as long as your internet connection is fast enough.

GeForce Now was officially released in 2020, but this year Nvidia upgraded its servers to enable a better gaming experience. By subscribing to the Ultimate Plan, you’ll be able to stream games up to 120fps at 1440p resolution. Otherwise, you’ll need an incredibly expensive gaming laptop to achieve such performance.

If you’re willing to pay for expensive subscriptions and don’t need eSports-grade latency levels, you definitely don’t need to buy a gaming laptop again. Even Chromebooks, Dell XPS, or even MacBooks can handle your favorite games when combined with GeForce Now.

