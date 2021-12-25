Set up Google Home routines for custom commands and responses.Method is as follows





Tyler Lizenby / CNET

The Google Assistant makes your life much easier thanks to a small feature called “routines”. If you want, just say “Hey Google, good morning” to your phone and you’ll know the weather forecast for the day, calendar events, top news, and other important daily information in seconds.

Brett Pearce / CNET

Routines help the Google Assistant act like an efficient human helper. You can program an AI-powered voice assistant to turn on smart lights, play music, and switch the connected thermostat up and down. Pre-programmed options like the Good Morning routine can be great, but you can also create your own tailored custom commands and responses.

Read more: 7 Google Nest commands to make your life easier

To use the routine, you need a device with the Google Home app and Google Assistant. This app is available for iOS and Android. The Google Assistant is built into the latest Android smartphones such as the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Routines also work with original smart speakers such as Nest Mini and Nest Audio, and smart displays such as Nest Hub ($ 97 for Walmart) and tablets and iPhones ($ 499 for Apple) (if you downloaded the Google Assistant). You can also use Google’s Pixel Buds to access the Google Assistant.

Routines work on smart displays.

How to program custom routines for Tyler Lizenby / CNET Google Assistant

Open the app, log in with your Google account, and at the top[ルーチン]A button is displayed. Tap it to see a list of preset options and suggestions. Here you can customize each of these presets to your liking, or start your own preset from scratch.

Then at the top[+新規]Press to start customization.

We’ll discuss custom routine options, but they all also exist in presets. To create your own, press + New at the top of the screen. Here, it is displayed as follows.

Starter: These are the triggers to start the routine. Includes voice commands, time of day, sunrise / sunset. Actions: These are routine actions. You can adjust home devices and settings, play media, get information and reminders, and more.

You can also set up a starter-like voice command that says “It’s workout time”, as routines may be needed when the workout is ready. You can also add another phrase in this menu (tap to add another phrase). Please note that the Google Assistant does not respond well to questions. Instead of noticing that you are triggering the routine, search for the answer itself. For best results, match commands to statements and phrases.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google Nest’s best talent allows you to customize your response

3:50

You can also select a different starter, such as time or sunrise / sunset, and schedule it to automatically trigger the routine. Your smart home can work without any input from you.

In action, you need to tell the Google Assistant what you want to do. The options are fairly wide and include almost anything that the Google Assistant can do when executing individual commands. Maybe you can choose to get information about commuting to the gym or play the gym playlist to get started. The options look endless at first glance, so explore and add as many actions as you need.

Stay on top of the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about devices, apps, and software that use Google.

When you are finished, you can adjust the order of the selected actions.Finally, the bottom right[保存]Tap to save the custom routine.

Thanks to your routine, you can take advantage of Nest Audio even more by turning your Google Assistant into a customized personal assistant. Below is a list of your favorite devices with the Google Assistant built-in and tips for getting the most out of your smart speakers.

If you’re having trouble with your routine, check out our guide to nailing Google’s morning routines and a list of other Google routines for every part of the day. Also, if you’re interested in how to automate your smart home, you can see how to turn on the lights automatically when you get home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/set-up-google-home-routines-for-custom-commands-and-responses-heres-how/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos