How to easily split your invoice with friends and family using Google Pay, Paytm.Step-by-step guide

As Indians slowly adopted digital payment modes, new features have appeared in Paytm and Google Pay that allow users to split contacts and invoices.

This feature eliminates the need to manually calculate the amount each person has to pay and have one person pay the main invoice before others return an equal amount from their account.

Here’s an easy way to split your invoice with your friends and family on Google Pay and Paytm.

Google Pay

Open Google Pay and on the main page[新しい支払い]Tap an option to open a new screen.Of this screen[送金]Under the tab,[新しいグループ]The options are displayed. Clicking on this option will bring up a new screen with the name of the contact.

This screen allows you to add contacts to the group that require invoice splits. Google Pay will show you all your recent contacts and you can tap the related contacts to add them to your group.

On the next screen, the user will be prompted to name the group.When the group is created, at the bottom of the user[経費の分割]A button is displayed. After entering the amount to split between group members, you can split the amount evenly or enter a custom amount that a particular user will have to pay. Users can also uncheck someone in the group if the member does not have to pay a specific fee.

After setting the parameters,[リクエストの送信]When you tap the button, a payment request will be made. You can track the progress of payments from the group’s main screen to see if group members have paid.

Paytm

After opening the Paytm app, the user swipes right to the conversation page and at the bottom[請求書の分割]You need to look for options.

Tap the option to open a new page where you need to enter the amount to split and add the contact to split the invoice.

On the next page, the user[自動分割均等]You can check the options or manually fine-tune the amount each member has to pay. Then a payment request will be sent.

Tap the amount on the main group page to see more information about the split, including the members who paid.

