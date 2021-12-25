Android Basics: 10 settings to enable immediately on your smartphone





Making the most of your smartphone can be a confusing and frustrating process, but with just a few taps or tweaks, you can enable a little more settings from your Android.

Just enabling some settings on your Android smartphone will not make your smartphone powerful or your old device back to its former glory. That said, it may improve your daily experience and give you a little extra control in areas you didn’t know you had.

All features and settings in this beginner’s guide can be enabled on almost any Android phone on the market. However, there may be exceptions, such as the feature being enabled by default. In such cases, care was taken to find out why something wasn’t available on the device.

Enable developer options

It’s a bit unfair to suggest activating the developer option as “enabled immediately”, but think of it as opening the door to more control over the device. Unless you have restored your phone from a backup that previously had the developer option enabled, you will need to manually restore it on all your Android devices.

To access[設定]>[端末情報]>[ビルド番号]Tap 7 times> Enter your PIN or pattern. If you’re wondering where to find a wider range of developer options or modes,[設定]>[システム]>[開発者向けオプション]Please move to. From here you can make adjustments to unlock the OEM and gain access to more fun tools for customizing and adjusting your device.

Manually set the display to the maximum refresh rate

Even if your smartphone’s refresh rate mode is as high as 90/120 or 144Hz, some people may not even realize that the display may not be out of the box and adjusted to these levels. Many smartphone makers leave the screen refresh rate at the default of 60Hz. This may be beneficial for long-term battery life, but it can be annoying when it comes to high refresh rates on mobile phones.

You need to check the settings menu and manually enable the high refresh rate on your mobile phone. This depends on the manufacturer, but most phones tend to be in the same area.[設定]>[表示]>[スムーズ表示/画面のリフレッシュレート/リフレッシュレートまたはモーションの滑らかさ]Go to. From here you should be able to set the screen refresh rate to the maximum setting.

On some devices, such as the Google Pixel series, you can also force the maximum refresh rate setting from the Android developer options menu.[設定]>[システム]>[開発者向けオプション]>[ピークリフレッシュレートを強制する]Go to. This will keep your cell phone at 90/120/144Hz at all times, but it can affect battery life.

Focus mode and app restrictions

Saturating social media and having too strong interconnections can mean that you want to get rid of certain bad smartphone habits at certain times of the day. Android has a neat “focus mode” that, in combination with digital well-being, helps block unwanted distractions on mobile phones.

In effect, you can fine-tune your settings to enable or disable certain Android apps on a regular or daily basis. Block access to social media during working hours or turn off Slack during weekend downtime. Focus mode also allows you to pause notifications until the time-limited lockout is over, which is a great way to disconnect without being overwhelmed or temporarily deleting the app.

Use approximate position data

Android is constantly adding options to enhance privacy on your device, but as long as you have a smartphone running Android 12, you’ll get more location-based controls. This includes the ability to use “approximate” location data when the Android app requests positioning.

The first time you run a location request or request app, you’ll see a small animated pop-up showing the difference between “accurate” location data and “approximate” location data. If you already allow the app to access your location,[設定]>[位置情報]>[位置情報にアクセスできるアプリを選択]>[正確な位置情報を使用]To switch.

Currently, this option is only available on Android 12, but you can prevent your app from tracking you all the time by adjusting your location permissions to “Allow only while the app is in use”. This will prevent them from being tracked when you are not using the app.

Install unknown app

Not all apps need to come from the Play Store, and not all apps except Google’s official storefront are malicious. Third-party launchers for some popular apps, such as Lawnchair, require additional plugins to achieve a “complete” experience. This often means that you need to get the APK file from an external source and enable the installation settings for unknown apps on your Android device.

On Android, you can control which apps can install unknown apps, but it’s important to get the APK file only from trusted sources or trusted sources. It may sound obvious, but there are many online repositories that may not be responsible. Usually the app gets from a web browser, but this works for all apps on the device.[設定]>[アプリ]>[Chrome /アプリ]>[不明なアプリをインストールする]>[有効にする]Go to. Alternatively, tap the downloaded APK and you may see a pop-up asking you to enable the settings for installing the application.

Disable all sensors

The ability to instantly disable all sensors on your phone with a single tap isn’t useful for everyone, but it’s still a great way to further enhance your privacy and security. For unknown reasons yet, Android hides this toggle and blocks access to the microphone, camera and GPS within the developer options.

Unlike adding another toggle to the quick settings, you need to do a few things first.[設定]>[開発者向けオプション]>[クイック設定][開発者向けタイル]>[センサーオフ]Go to. Expand the notification shade and tap the Edit button. From here, you can add a “sensor off” toggle to quickly disable microphones, cameras, GPS, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and other hardware sensors with a single tap.

Live caption

Watching videos on mobile phones can be difficult even in noisy environments or even in foreign languages. Thanks to Google’s ongoing efforts to improve Android accessibility, Live Caption provides real-time closed captioning to the media being played on most devices with Android 10 or later installed. It’s up to the manufacturer to implement it, but it should work for most video content.

This feature has different locations on different devices, but to enable the setting on your Android device,[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[ライブキャプション]Go to. You can personalize captions to block blasphemous expressions. On Pixel and Samsung devices, tap the physical volume key to see a quick toggle to quickly enable or disable live captions when you need access.

Nearby share

Apple fans have a great AirDrop for quickly sharing files from phone to phone, or from phone to Mac, but on Android there is Near by Share. It’s not that widespread, but it’s a seamless way to send files from one device to another. It is also available on all phones or tablets running Android 6.0 and above and must be enabled.

[設定]>[Google]>[デバイスと共有]>[近くの共有]>[有効にする]Open. From here, you can fine-tune the settings of the Nearby Share feature, such as device name, linked Google account, and device display.

Power button locks instantly

Sometimes you want to lock your smartphone right away, or you may want to keep it unlocked, like at home. This feature is enabled by default on most smartphones, but we recommend adjusting it with Google Pixel for greater flexibility.

[設定]>[セキュリティ]>[画面ロック]>[電源ボタン]As soon as you move to, it will be locked and enabled or disabled. If you disable this setting, it will take a few seconds for your Android smartphone to be “fully” locked. That is, there is a short window that does not require a PIN, pattern, or biometrics to tap or access your phone. When enabled, it retains its previous state and locks as soon as the power button is pressed.

Increase touch sensitivity

As the cost of smartphones is soaring, people are, of course, making great efforts to protect their smartphones. You may have a screen protector applied to your mobile phone, which can make your smartphone’s display less responsive. It also helps if you live in a country where you may wear gloves while using your smartphone.

To enable[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[タッチ感度を上げる]Open. While this feature is useful, keep in mind that you may not be able to resolve any major display issues you may encounter. This often depends on the structure and texture of the screen protector.

What are the Android settings that I want to enable immediately on my device?

I want to know the settings that need to be enabled immediately on my Android phone. Is there anything that literally has to be done? Let us know in the comments section below.

