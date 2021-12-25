Whether you like it or not, Apple and Google are the mobile duopoly consumers want





Oxford defines duopoly as “a situation in which two suppliers dominate the market for goods or services.” It’s also saying that countries like the UK have Google and Apple with respect to the mobile market. It’s pretty difficult to argue. There are phones without Google or Apple software, but they never intend to gain traction. (Editor’s Note: Never say.)

Duopoly is very bad in almost all cases. It limits consumer choice, provides the opportunity for controlling parties to collude and form a market advantage, and pushes prices up.

I’ve seen Google and Apple duopoly actually take place, and it’s almost fit. The era of buying a great Windows Phone for $ 150 is forever gone and will never come back. What is clear in this horrific duopoly, which is rarely mentioned, is exactly what a consumer and market-driven economy wanted to happen.

That doesn’t mean you wanted to make it happen, so you can calm down before jumping to the comments. I didn’t want it to happen either. I think MeeGo was a better choice, but probably even webOS. But no matter how much we want to change things, the two are not the deciding factors. Consumers love Android and iOS more, and the current duopoly was born. The king lives long. Or something.

For many, their first smartphone was the iPhone or Android phone. And those people may be crazy that there were other really good smartphone operating systems before iOS and Android. Both BlackBerry and Windows Mobile had a period of greater success than other brands. However, early operating systems did not have enough followers to drive off the competition in meaningful numbers as seen today.

Nowadays, there are nostalgic users who are generously picking up iPhones and Androids, lamenting the defeat of the competition, but users who are willing to accept the changes and think that we are all getting better thanks to them. Is incompatible with. Both are correct. Both are wrong.

Luck played a role.

Google and Apple aren’t just lucky. Marketing, strategic career partnerships, and brand loyalty all played a big role. And, as evidenced by Amazon and Facebook’s broken phones, that’s not always enough. Someone had to “win the app war” and no one could have guaranteed a win. In addition to the wise decisions Apple and Google have made, sprinkle luck and you’ll reach our place today.

The “app war” I speak of played the biggest role from my point of view. Maybe I’m sick of it, but the only obvious advantage that Android and iOS outperform Windows Phone and other products is in their app stores. Ease of use, security, and even functionality are no match for playing Angry Birds or using a great YouTube app. This also meets the needs of consumers.

If you’re developing an app today, most of the time you’re developing an app to make money, so you need to make it available for both Android and iOS. You spend more money as your app is available to more people and it wouldn’t be very beneficial to build another version of your app for a relatively small number of users I know to earn. In addition, we value easy distribution and monetization, even if you have to hand over a cut-out Google and Apple beak to get it wet. It was a simple economics problem, and it was always the case.

Windows Phone is notorious for dying from an app gap.

Windows Phone is notorious for dying from an app gap. Microsoft has expressed a lot of opinion about digital storefronts and development tools, but the real root cause behind the app gap is market share. Without enough users, the app store wasn’t very useful for building apps. Without the right apps, there aren’t enough users. The app gap was to create a technical catch 22 for everyone involved, and ultimately move from making competitive phones to wise business moves because phones can’t compete. The same is true for Palm, pre-Microsoft Nokia, BlackBerry, and all other promising smartphone ideas that didn’t come from Apple or Google.

This is a clear solution problem that is almost impossible to achieve. It’s about building better apps, better prices, and better smartphones. Fines, changes to the law, or enforcement of existing laws may help, but they may not. However, it cannot be fixed by a smart engineer who prototypes in the garage.

Think for a moment. You could build a high-end device that runs the latest version of your favorite operating system in the past, but do you think it would sell very well without a third-party app? Should the government force changes to make it sellable? Should the buyer have the final say?

The market should and will decide.

No, maybe, and if you say yes, we are on the same page. We are also at the mercy of someone who is not making decisions that affect what we can buy. I would like to buy the latest version of the Nokia N9 with all 5G and Wi-Fi 6e bells and whistles that compete with the best Android phones, but I also want to be able to install some important apps that aren’t. .. It is available. Unfortunately, browsers and web apps can’t cover everything.

In the meantime, Google may be, but Android isn’t that bad. When it comes to hardware, you have real choices and you can enjoy the benefits of being half a duopoly. Let’s hope that the world government does not “fix” it to oblivion.

