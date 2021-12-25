Is the Nintendo Switch Online server down?4 Tips for Fixing Account Suspension





The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gifts of the holiday season. However, due to its high sales, hardware makers expect that some new switch owners may not be able to create the Nintendo Account they need to connect to the Internet and use the Nintendo eShop. increase. This guide gives you an overview of what you can do if you run into account creation issues. These four tips are guaranteed to solve all problems, but they are still worth considering.

Why can’t I create an account on Nintendo Switch?

In a tweet published by Nintendo’s Japanese support account on December 19, hardware makers posted a short message about account creation issues that could occur on holiday weekends. An announcement translated into English via Google Translate can be read as follows:

This weekend, access will be concentrated on the #NintendoAccount server, [a] Nintendo Account will not be created immediately.

In other words, the account creation process can be delayed as so many new switch owners try to create a Nintendo Account at the same time on Christmas and a few days later. With that in mind, consider four tips that may help you play the game as soon as possible.

4. Double check your internet connection

Nintendo itself believes that account creation issues can occur on holiday weekends, but the issue may still be with a personal internet connection or a switch connection to a network. It may be helpful to follow these basic tips before you get crazy.

To check your internet connection, go to the system settings menu displayed here.Nintendo

Check another functional device, such as a smartphone, to see that the small pie Wi-Fi icon is still visible to indicate that the wireless connection is active. If you don’t see it, unplug your wireless router, wait about 30 seconds, and then reconnect your router. After about 10 minutes, your internet connection should work as intended. Please visit your system and check your Nintendo Switch’s internet settings. A settings menu marked with a sun-like icon on the right side of the home screen.[インターネット]Go to section and[インターネット設定]Choose. The network should appear at the top of the listed connections and should have a blue checkmark next to it. If you don’t see the checkmark, select the name of the network you want to connect to. You may also find it helpful to select the option to test the connection in the Internet menu. If you succeed next to your internet connection, there may be a problem with the end of Nintendo.Play cartridge-based games without a Nintendo Account

You need a Nintendo Account to access Switch’s online services such as eShop, but you should be able to play the cartridge-based games you purchased, regardless of whether you completed the account creation process. In that case, start with one of them first.

2. Create a Nintendo Account before Christmas

It may be too late to read this, but in the source tweets mentioned above, it’s a good idea to create one if you’re new to the Nintendo Switch family. [an account] in advance.

Don’t get stuck like Gulliver. We recommend that you create a Nintendo Account before Christmas so that Nintendo can connect.

To do this, visit Nintendo’s official account registration website. To make the process a little faster, you can sign in using your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Apple ID account. If none of these methods are appropriate, just enter the required nickname, email address, password, and other details in the bottom half of the page.

Account creation from the switch itself may not work, but if you are accessing it from a device with a fast and reliable internet connection, this website may work better.

1. Download digital games in advance

If you were able to create a Nintendo Account in advance using the link above, you can also open the switch itself, log in with the account you created earlier, and download the digital games you need from the eShop.

To access the eShop, simply select the small shopping bag icon on your device’s home screen. If you did not enter your credit card or payment information during the initial account creation process during your first purchase, you may be prompted to do so.

