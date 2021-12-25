Did you get a new iPhone 13?Do these 6 things first





This means getting a new iPhone during the holiday season, transferring everything from your old phone and playing with shiny new toys. What do you do first? Obviously, you’re going to check out the apps you’ve been using for a long time on your old iPhone. You’ll probably be amazed at how fast they load and how smooth and responsive everything is.

Then what? Here are some suggestions for the first six things you should do with your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

Adjust display settings

Depending on the iPhone you used earlier, you may not be using some of the display settings that are much more useful on the iPhone 13.[設定]>[ディスプレイと明るさ]Open and try some options there. Dark mode is easy on the eyes in dark light and saves battery life on OLED displays. If you don’t want it to be on all the time, press the auto switch and choose from “Turn on until sunset” (switches based on time) or “Custom schedule” (you can set a personalized schedule).

Changing the auto-lock from the default of 30 seconds can greatly reduce frustration. This is a good time to mess with text size etc. Nightshift removes some of the blue hues from the screen late at night, but is a bit stronger. Set it to your preferred time (starting a few hours before bedtime), but adjust the slider so it doesn’t get a little warm. Side if you don’t want to distort the display too much.

Many users don’t touch the default display settings, but they do. Especially its short auto lock!

IDG

Maintaining safety

The iPhone is expensive. And even if you have cash to buy a new one, you want to keep this in good condition, help its resale or trade-in value, or give it a better transfer within a few years ..

It is highly recommended to put the case on your iPhone 13. If you don’t like the case, look for an ultra-thin one, such as Totallee, or consider a Dbrand or Slickwraps skin. It doesn’t add much fall protection, but it protects your iPhone from scratches and scratches without making it bulky or heavy.

Also, consider a good glass screen protector. Shattered screens are the biggest problem with dropped phones, and even AppleCare + is expensive to fix. A good screen protector is barely visible and will greatly help prevent cracks in your screen!

Check out the new camera modes

One of the coolest new camera features on the iPhone 13 is cinematic video mode. This is a way to shoot video with the autofocus racking effect you see on TV and movies. You can then change the focus point later.

This is a fun trick and not perfectly suitable for every occasion, but you may want to shoot a video in this mode and it’s not time to learn how it works.

It’s fun to experiment with, but Apple has a support article that explains how to use it. Find and try a place where the subject is nearby and in the background (or performing something)! Tap or double-tap to focus on the subject to enable autofocus tracking on the subject. When you’re done, open the Photos app, edit the video and change the focus from the original shooting method.

Another great feature is macro mode. This allows you to take very detailed close-up photos when using your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. When you get close enough to the object, it works automatically from the box, but you can also get more control in the settings.

This can be done on any iPhone, but many haven’t done it yet and can save your life someday. Therefore, setting up a new iPhone is the perfect time to open the Health app, enter important medical ID information, and set up emergency contacts. Medical ID information can display important medical information and allergies on the lock screen of first responders. An emergency contact is someone who can be called in an emergency by holding down the side and volume buttons.

First, open the Health app. Then tap your profile picture in the upper right. Tap your medical ID.Top right[編集]Tap. Enter important medical information and emergency contact information that first responders need to know in the event of an accident. reach.Set photo style

A new feature of iPhone 13 is photo style. You can customize the image processing pipeline to give your photos a slightly different tone and adjust them to your liking. Open the Camera app, put it in photo mode and swipe up to see the little camera control button. Select what looks like three stacked layers to show your photo style selection.

Swipe left or right between different styles: standard, rich contrast, vibrant, warm, and cool. Each can further adjust the tone and warmth of the image. Dial whatever you like and it will be applied to all the photos you take. The differences are subtle but can be important, so take the time to experiment and take test shots.

Tweak the look of your photos taken with Photographic Styles.

IDG

[設定]>[カメラ]>[写真スタイル]You can also select a photo style with.

Read the manual

Did you know that the iPhone actually has a manual? No, it wasn’t in the box … it never fits there. Apple keeps it online. However, the iPhone hardware and iOS 15 online guides in the iPhone User Guide are nicely organized and hyperlinked, which is very useful. There are a number of useful details out there, and you’ll be amazed at how much you can learn just by reading the instructions.

If you prefer to read offline, or if you want to keep your manual handy in case you don’t have internet access, you can download a free ebook with the Book app.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult work life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/559534/first-things-to-do-with-new-iphone.html

