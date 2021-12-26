5 WhatsApp features and changes that water wants to see in 2022





WhatsApp added many features and new additions in 2021. This includes very useful features such as multi-device support and auto-disappearing messages. However, there are some changes that users still want and haven’t seen the app rollout. It’s still lagging behind its rival Telegram when it comes to the sheer volume of features. We anticipate new changes to WhatsApp in 2022, but here are five changes we’d like to see in popular apps:

Chat theme support

WhatsApp allows you to personalize your chat experience to some extent. This includes custom wallpapers and light and dark themes that match your phone’s theme. However, as you can see in Telegram and Instagram DM, the app doesn’t have the proper theme setting options.

Adding themes allows users to further personalize their chats, making the experience more intuitive.

Support for more linked devices

The WhatsApps multi-device feature allows you to now connect your WhatsApp account to four devices other than your main smartphone. However, in today’s multi-screen era, where many people use multiple devices and multiple browsers for different tasks within those devices, four can be a limit.

Support for more devices may not be a priority addition to WhatsApp, but being able to add more devices certainly benefits many people who use multiple desktops / laptops and browsers on WhatsApp Web. Brings.

Automatic account deletion

Telegram’s great features allow users to basically set a self-destruct timer on their Telegram account. If the user does not use the app for a long time (for example, 6 months), the account will be automatically deleted to maintain privacy.

WhatsApp allows you to manually remove your account from your settings, but automatic features are even more useful if your phone or SIM card is lost and you can’t access your account that may contain sensitive data. ..

Repeat notification

If you receive multiple notifications from multiple apps when your smartphone is away, you may miss some of those clubized notifications in the notification panel. This may include important messages that you may not be aware of as received.

Repeated notifications allow you to re-alert users within a set amount of time for the same message you’ve already received, so you never miss an important message.

Remove the WhatsApp Pay icon in the message input box

WhatsApp Pay, a UPI-based payment platform that is an easier alternative to Google Pay and Paytm, is great for anyone who wants to indulge in UPI payments, except for the hassle of navigating many of UPI’s complex menus and features. It may be a feature. The payment app has recently been offered.

However,[ここにメッセージを入力]The rupee sign displayed in the bar is an unnecessary addition that tries to direct you to use WhatsAppPay. For non-platform users, dedicated icons are a nonsensical addition that users can’t get rid of.

To make matters worse, this icon replaces the attachment icon that has been there for years, allowing users to attach media, location data, and documents. This leads to frequent accidental presses. In a better implementation, the user can configure whether to place a dedicated WhatsApp Pay button there or in the attachment menu that was first found.

