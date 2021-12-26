Tip: Currently, all Simple Mobile Tools Android apps are free on Google Play





Simple Mobile Tools is a developer of high quality open source Android applications available on Google Play as free and paid versions. These tools are a great alternative to the native Android applications that are included by default on your device.

I reviewed Simple Gallery Pro, an alternative to Google Photos, on this site a while back and loved it. The app has no tracking and only requires the permissions required for the function.All apps are highly rated on Google Play

Please note that these applications are also available on F-Droid and the Google Play Store version may have features that the F-Droid version does not have.

Check out the Simple Mobile Tools page on Google Play now and you’ll see that all Pro apps are currently available for free.

They are:

Simple Calendar Pro: EventsSimple Calendar is a highly customizable offline calendar app for Android phones designed to do exactly what Android Personal Calendar should do in 2021. No complicated features, unnecessary permissions, no ads! Simple Notes Pro: List PlannerNeed to Take simple notes to create shopping lists, address reminders, or startup ideas? This is the simple organizer tool you were looking for, so you don’t have to look anymore: Simple Note: To-do list organizer and planner! The best of free note-taking apps and sticky notes for Android phones. No complicated setup steps are required. Simply tap the screen, enter the information you want, and back up your notes, quicklists, checklists, or ideas. SimpleContactsPro A lightweight phone number smart contacts app for managing contacts that are loved by millions of people. Contacts can only be saved to your device via this smart contacts phonebook app and can be synced in different ways. The smart contacts phonebook for this phone number keeps your contacts in one place without the hassle of backing up your contacts, as the contact backup is always in sync with the added contacts. increase. SimpleFileManager SimpleFile Manager Pro is very fast and professional. File and folder manager for Android devices. With Simple File Manager, you can easily compress, transfer, and convert media files with just a few clicks. It has all the major file manager and folder management features, including customizing your home folder and choosing your favorite folders. SimpleGalleryPro: PhotosSimple Gallery Pro provides all the photo viewing and editing features that Android lacked. One stylish and easy-to-use app. Browse, manage, crop and edit your photos and videos faster than ever, recover accidentally deleted files and create hidden galleries of your most valuable images and videos. And with advanced file support and full customization, the gallery will ultimately work the way you want it to. Simple Draw Pro: Sketchbook I want to draw something creative, but don’t have the paper? This sketchbook drawing app is perfect for you. Just pick a color and start drawing, it’s just as easy. You can save your drawings to a file, print them, or share them directly via email or social networks for your friends to enjoy.

Click the install button to install the selected version of the application on your Android device. These applications are excellent alternatives to the Google apps that come with most Android applications.

Donations can be made on the official homepage as needed to support the development of these applications. You can also use the links above to see the developers’ free applications.

Now You: Do you have a favorite developer or application? Name them in the comments below!

