Seven important ways technology can increase food safety and mitigate risk

Dallas Henderson

Food safety should always be a top priority in the food business, but the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown some big curve balls into our industry, creating new challenges for our safety efforts. increase.

First, pandemics have introduced a whole new set of safety protocols, with companies implementing stricter cleaning and hygiene practices, from more frequent hand washing to regular hygiene in high-touch areas. In addition, companies must comply with social distance guidelines, capacity limits, masking obligations, and employee temperature checks. As we’ve seen since March last year, the COVID-19 guidelines are constantly evolving, so teams need to keep up-to-date with the latest recommendations.

Another major challenge is the staff shortage facing the industry. Many people have quit their jobs in the food industry due to the closure of restaurants and other businesses and reduced production capacity. Others have left because of childcare problems or fear of being infected with COVID. And now, the food industry is struggling to attract, hire and hire new hires. As a result, business leaders are experiencing unprecedented confusion and stress.

Technical tools are essential to strengthening our safety efforts and help us to:

Improving safety, quality, accuracy, productivity, and efficiency — Even as teams are reduced, companies must prioritize safety and implement regular safety protocols and new pandemic procedures. Technology solutions are significantly faster, easier, and more accurate than manual processes, helping companies maximize compliance and prove that employees are following the right SOPs. Digital tools also help reduce labor costs. This is a great benefit for businesses to work to recover financially from a pandemic. Increasing Transparency Historically, food companies have implemented safety protocols behind the scenes, but now there is a great demand for transparency in their safety efforts. Key audiences, including customers, employees, vendors, inspectors, etc., expect the safety protocol to be implemented correctly and consistently. Transparent safety practices are essential to attracting and retaining staff who want to work in a company that prioritizes these efforts. Risk mitigation or elimination — One error can irreparably damage a brand’s reputation. Technical tools help minimize risk in many important ways. Most importantly, it helps ensure that safety procedures are properly implemented, monitored, and implemented. This is essential for companies to work with a limited staff. Staff tend to be too thin, and new employees are trained in the company’s safety protocols. Digital tools help enforce safety standards, mitigate risk, and protect brands by optimizing and improving line checks, inspections, audits, equipment monitoring, temperature checks, cleaning and hygiene protocols, and reporting. Conducting audits — a new trend born of a pandemic — likely to last in the long run — is that food companies use technical tools to perform regular self-assessments to complement face-to-face and remote audits. is. This important practice helps ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to. Self-audits can and should be performed more frequently than third-party audits in order to create ongoing quality initiatives. These self-assessments help identify and fix the problem before it becomes accountable. Auditing using a manual system such as a pen or paper often increases labor, time, error, and cost. In addition, paper records can be difficult to organize, access, integrate, and analyze. Digital tools provide a more efficient, accurate and cost-effective internal audit system that allows businesses to get a complete picture of the company as a whole or drill down from place to place to address food safety issues. Allows you to identify and fix it immediately. Employee training technology facilitates the ongoing training process and enables employees to comfortably perform all SOPs. Increasingly, companies are leveraging digital tools to train new and existing employees with how-to videos, reminders, COVID updates, and more. This allows information to be relayed quickly, easily and accurately to all staff at the same time. It’s also a powerful way to enhance important lessons and information. Technical tools provide easy access to important food safety information, literally at the fingertips of employees. Empower Employees — As companies prioritize training and education, they must also be empowered to take ownership of their organization’s safety efforts. Make your employees feel responsible and accountable for your safety initiatives, and they will invest more in your success. As part of this effort, we will create and promote a food safety culture and implement it at all levels. Make safety an unnegotiable part of your culture. This helps to attract and retain employees who expect and demand a safe workplace. Managing the constantly changing COVID protocol COVID has added an additional layer of safety protocol to the mix. It is important that all staff understand and follow the latest guidelines. Manual processes, such as posting leaflets on employee bulletin boards, are ineffective because there is no guarantee that all employees will see, read, and follow these notices. Instead, it uses technology to push real-time updates to all employees on their smartphones. We then provide reminders through these digital solutions to ensure that all staff are aware of your expectations and follow the appropriate protocol. Employees are required to be vaccinated as more cities such as San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans require vaccination certification to eat at local restaurants, bars and other indoor venues. You also need to understand how is impacting your business in a particular region.

With a clever combination of staff reductions, new COVID-19 regulations, and the demands of transparent safety practices, food companies are able to align all employees to food safety standards and maximize compliance. I need technical tools. Tools that provide consistency and quality assurance bring significant benefits to operations teams looking for solutions to enforce and ensure safety standards. Digital quality control toolsets are the smartest investment companies can make today to maximize the health and safety of their organizations, employees, and customers.

About the author: Dallas Henderson, a 25-year veteran in the service industry, is RizePoint’s account manager. He has been involved in high-level operations management of a variety of multinational food, beverage and entertainment venues for 20 years, with offices in Miami, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and other cities in the United States. If you would like to discuss RizePointssolutions, please contact us. Dallas [email protected]

