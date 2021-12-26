Lilbits: Install Google Play on Amazon Fire tablets, install Linux on Chromebooks, etc.





Want to find a new Amazon Fire tablet this holiday season? Amazon tablets are of great value if you’re looking for a device for reading ebooks, surfing the web, or streaming video. However, Amazon’s Fire OS is also included. This is a fork of Google Android that includes Amazon’s App store instead of Google.

This means that apps, games, or media purchased from the Google Play Store may not be immediately available on your Amazon Fire tablet. It also makes it difficult to find some apps because they may not be in the Amazon store. Fortunately, Fire OS is based on Android, so you can install the Google Play store. You don’t even have to root your tablet. There are several different ways to do that.

Hack an Amazon Fire tablet with Fire Toolbox [Liliputing]

Fire Toolbox is a popular utility that makes it very easy to install the Google Play Store, remove some or all of Amazon’s pre-installed apps, and make other changes to your Amazon Fire tablet. This is a free app that you can download and install on your Windows PC. Then connect your tablet to your computer with a USB cable and follow the instructions to enable the developer options on your tablet and start hacking your tablet.

Fire Toolbox for Linux ports (work in progress) [DataStream]

After years of being a Windows-only tool, Fire Toolbox will be available on Linux. The All-in-One Toolkit for Amazon Fire Tablet Hacking makes it easy to install Google Play, modify launchers, and more. However, the Linux port is still under development.

How to install Google Play on your Amazon tablet (without using Fire Toolbox) [Liliputing]

If you don’t have a Windows PC, or if you want to operate it manually, this guide will guide you through the steps to install Google Play using your tablet only. This guide was created using the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet as an example, but the steps should be the same for most modern generation models, including Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10. ..

The most popular Fire TV model in 2021 among 36 million app users [AFTVNews]

This is a popular and fascinating look at Amazon’s various media streamers. The Fire TV Stick is much more popular than the Cube and other boxes, and the affordable Fire TV Stick 4K is the most popular (for now).

New Linux for AFTV News Chromebook [Breath]

Breath allows you to install Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch Linux on most Chromebooks with x86 processors released after 2018. It uses the same fork Linux kernel as Chrome OS, so it should support most hardware.

XPG showcases the latest products at CES2022 [XPG]

XPG Vault is a USB-C gaming mouse with a built-in 1TB SSD with a data transfer speed of up to 985MB / S, with gaming launcher software that allows you to load PC games from your mouse. But that’s just a concept for now.

