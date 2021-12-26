Pakistan does not go well with science and technology even in the 22nd century.Blame the idealism





Turkish President Recep Erdoğan states that his belief in Islam is preventing bank rates from rising. His hard-line position caused Lira to fall from one low to another. In the last three months, I’ve lost half of its value. Despite the partial recovery, the Turks are still so high in inflation that supermarket employees can barely keep up with the label changes. However, Prime Minister Erdogan did not come out. As a Muslim, I will continue what our religion is telling us. This is the command.

Instructions? Dear President, you have read the Quran as someone who is certainly aiming for a Muslim hero. There is a clear injunction there. Allah allows trade and prohibits interest / usury (2: 275). What is banned here does not mean that what is banned negotiates low, medium, or high, but zero, exactly zero. Haram is Haram. This is why all early Islamic scholars rejected their interest.

Many scholars, especially Arabs and Pakistanis, do so today. In 2014, Pakistan’s Toprema, a member of Fiqhi Majlis, said that even so-called Shariah-compliant Islamic banks simply renamed interest into profits, a deception in their own right. They concluded that all banking operations were haram. Historically, banking did not exist in Islamic countries until the 18th century. Because only interest-free is allowed.

But the ruler of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey was not an idealism. As the practitioners who ran the empire, they broke the bank ban because they knew well that the lack of a bank meant that there was no transaction. This Western innovation had to be adopted no matter what happened. But for security, they first sought out Mufti that could justify European banking and found some. There is an endless debate about whether these justifications are genuine or manufactured.

However, in Erdogan, Turkey, the state and religion are linked. Idealism has defeated practicalism. Still, the puzzle remains. Why is the 4pc interest rate okay when the 6% interest rate is somehow non-Islamic? How about 5pc? Erdogan is like Ertugrul in his own imagination and is convinced of his absolute wisdom, so he will not be bothered by such questions. He recently blamed Turkish businessmen who were not impressed with his belief-led economic policy. After chairing a cabinet meeting on the collapse of the Turkish lira, he accused them of plotting to overthrow the government and said their hopes would be in vain.

Erdogan, whether religious or secular, is just one example of how ideology gives emotions to the driver’s seat and reason to the rear seats. Turkey has problems, but the United States is in deeper waters. Even in the post-Trump era, many officials elected in both the Senate and Congress denied climate change and confused communist takeover with gun control, ideologically charged, radical right-wing cracks. It’s a pot. Some lawmakers implicitly or openly supported the mob’s takeover of the Capitol. Will the dysfunctional America get back on track? The world is watching.

The misfortune of Pakistan is that Erdogan’s soul brothers are in power today. If you forget the falling rupees, you will soon see a small recovery and for a while everyone will be happy again. More seriously, our school is producing a horde of ignorant, prejudiced, super-religious Sialkot-type linchers who are completely lacking in skills. This is exacerbated when it comes to full functionality at the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an idealistically motivated unitary state curriculum (SNC).

SNC connects Madresua with regular schools. All over the country, regular schools have been dragged in and become seminaries. The situation before SNC was bad enough, and the level of achievement of reading, writing and reasoning was very low. SNC is a deadly blow by making the memorization system even more powerful. On the one hand, children memorize so many religious materials. On the other hand, only one official textbook is specified for each textbook. Students who remember selected parts of the book can get a perfect score.

At the world level, Pakistani children are currently at the bottom of their achievement levels. Although inferior to Iran, India and Bangladesh, in most cases they do not participate in competitions such as the International Science Olympiad or the Mathematical Olympiad. When they compete, they run poorly. The lonely exception is OA level or IB students who are always linked to foreign exam systems.

This unachieved kills the possibility that Pakistan is doing well in science and technology even in the 22nd century. Pakistan has reached a dead end due to a shortage of quality scientists, engineers and technicians. Billions of CPECs couldn’t ignite industry, engineering, science, or business activities. The country has no space program and no biotechnology lab to create new products. Also, there is no significant indigenous high-tech industry in any field. Last year, Pakistan’s software exports had a brain power measurement of only $ 2 billion (India’s $ 148 billion).

Academically, Pakistani professors publish thousands of so-called research papers each year, but these are of little value. Today, the Pakistan Academy of Sciences is full of people with fake qualifications. The Executive Secretary has the highest national honor, but they are exposed to international organizations as fraudsters and thieves. The ongoing revelation of Retraction Watch, one such organization, is like water coming out of a duck’s back. PAS has no way of life to hit the eyelids with Expo scams and blasts.

If you have a desire to be relentless and honest, you can overcome these tough problems. But when aggressive self-justice enthusiasts seize the reins of power, chances diminish. Such dictators make reform impossible by claiming that they and only they know the truth. Their moral absolutism leads to strong emotions, diminished logical capacity, and governance dysfunction.

Boosted by Pakistan’s victory in Afghanistan, and often highly admired by Erdogan, Khan was happy to praise the Taliban as a liberation army. He praised and funded the Pakistani madrassa that created the Taliban. Now he wants our regular school to emulate Taliban-style education, and thus SNC. With the official notice dated December 21, co-education at Punjabs schools will be phased out. Pakistan will pay a terrible price to realize the ideological fantasy of PM Khans.

The writer is a physicist and writer based in Islamabad. The view is personal.

This article was first posted on Dawn’s website. It is open to the public with permission.

This article was first posted on Dawn's website.

