The top 5 most searched SUVs on Google in India in 2021. Kia Seltos, Mahindra Thar, Tata Nexon Lead The Way

2021 was a busy year for Indian automakers, with numerous launches across segments. Despite the tough times such as chip shortages and the second wave of COVID-19, automakers are not refraining from bringing new cars, especially SUVs, to the market, given the same trends of Indian customers. In that regard, let’s take a quick look at the top five SUVs most searched by Indians on Google in 2021.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos was first launched in India in 2019

Kia Seltos is leading the charts in 2021 with an average monthly search of Rs 82,000 on Google. This is the first product of the brand that was first launched on the market in 2019. It is currently one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India. Korean car makers have introduced a revamped model of Seltos to the Indian car market, featuring a brand new logo and the addition of new features. There are three SUVs to choose from: 1.5 liter Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4 liter T-GDI turbocharged petrol, and 1.5 liter CRDi VGT diesel engine.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar was launched in India last year.

The new generation Mahindra Thar is the second most searched SUV on Google this year with an average monthly search of over Rs 67,000. It’s been over a year since off-road vehicles went on sale. Despite the shortage of semiconductors and long waiting times, tar is becoming more popular every day. Mahindra offers an SUV with two engine options: 2.0 liter mStallion 150 TGDI petrol and 2.2 liter mHawk 130 diesel.

Tatanexon

Tatanexson is one of the safest cars sold in India

Tatanexson is one of the most popular products from homegrown car manufacturers and has a very high reputation in the field of subcompact SUVs. This was the third Google searched SUV in India this year. The SUV is one of the safest cars on the market in India and has received a 5 star safety rating from Global NCAP. Subcompact SUVs are available as gasoline and diesel options. 1.2 liter turbocharged gasoline and 1.5 liter diesel.

Kia Sonet

The refreshed Kia Sonet was launched in India earlier this year

Sonet is the second Kia product on Google’s top five most searched SUVs in 2021, with an average monthly search of over Rs 67,000. The updated model was launched earlier this year with the Sertos Compact SUV. The company offers subcompact SUVs in three powertrain options: 1.2-liter naturally aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-liter turbocharged T-GDI gasoline, and 1.5-liter diesel.

Tata punch

Tata Motors launched the Punch Micro SUV in India in October 2021.

The Tata Punch is the latest product from an Indian car manufacturer launched in India a few months ago. The Micro SUV was the fifth most searched SUV on Google in 2021, with an average of over 6.7 rack hits per month. It was an instant hit for automakers, and in fact, Punch has won more reservations than any other Tata car. Power is supplied by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine combined with a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit.

