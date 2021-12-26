CES will continue in Las Vegas and should continue | Commentary





We know that some major companies are reducing their physical presence at CES2022 and understand their concerns. They want to protect their employees from the risks of having to quarantine with COVID-19 and Las Vegas.

The Consumer Technology Association passionately believes that innovation and technology will create a better world and solve some of the biggest problems in health, energy, mobility and the environment. CES is the world’s largest innovation event, with thousands of people from all over the world coming to see and show products that make life better.

Innovation can come from anywhere, from anyone. We need to respect and encourage it. This belief informs all of our public policy positions, and major tech companies (almost all of us are members) respect CTA who are always looking for small businesses. In fact, at CES and as a member of the CTA, more than 80% of membership is SMEs. These companies and their founders are the ones I think when I say it’s not time to unplug the CES2022.

CES continues and needs to continue. There will be far more SMEs than large companies. There may be a large gap on the show floor. Indeed, it’s different from the previous year. It may be messy. But innovation is tricky. It’s dangerous and unpleasant. I see CES as the best of our unique American history. This is a gathering place for people with different or big ideas. If success is not based on anything other than class, religion, or the strength of the idea.

Looking at CES 2022, we face difficult choices. Canceling a show will hurt thousands of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators who invest in the production of exhibits and rely on CES for their business, inspiration, and future. If you don’t cancel, you’ll face the heartbeat of the press and other critics who tell stories only through the lenses of dramas and well-known companies.

We are aware of concerns that CES may be an event in which Omicron variants can spread. We lead the demand for masks and vaccines, recommend testing and offer free testing. We respect that some people in the CES vaccinated bubble do not want to take the risks associated with traveling to Las Vegas. However, due to important safety measures and headcount reductions, there is ample space for participants to socially distance themselves.

We consulted with both medical and analytical experts and were advised that our health and safety protocol should minimize infection. We also work with key Nevada medical professionals.

We live in uncertain times. Thanks to vaccines, the medical community and technology, we have survived for about 20 months in the virtual world. But as all CEOs know, we are humans. We need each other, especially for innovation to thrive.

For those who can’t go to Las Vegas, we’ll stream many of our major presentations and give all exhibitors, including those who recently canceled, a free opportunity to expand their CES presence globally.

It’s time to return to making the world a better place, rather than living in fear. CES 2022 will start messy in 2022, but will be full of innovation and entrepreneurs and businesses. We all take risks. But without risk, there is no innovation.

Gary Shapiro is President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association.

