TikTok overtakes Google as the most popular site in 2021





Google has risen from the top spot, and social media apps have shockedly picked up the most popular websites in 2021.

TikTok doesn’t stop.

According to a new tech report, video-driven social media apps were the most popular site in 2021 and beat last year’s most popular Google.

TikTok has defeated other well-known domains that surpassed it in 2020, such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix. Data from the web security company Cloudflare shows.

The NY Post reported that Cloudflare discovered that Google’s 7th-ranked TikTok in 2020, with a bit of “help” from the pandemic, pushed the app to the top spot this year.

According to Cloudflare, TikTok and Google topped the list throughout the year, including October and November, when Google was in the highest position.

But in the end, TikTok took over and outperformed Google.com, which included maps, translations, photos, flights, books and news, on days like Black Friday.

Overall, in 2021, TikTok followed Google in 2nd place and Facebook in 3rd place. Microsoft and Apple are in the top five. Amazon was sixth, followed by Netflix, (7) YouTube (8), Twitter (9), and WhatsApp.

Very popular among the younger generation, TikTok has influenced the launch of other platforms such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Triller. In September, Viral App announced that it had reached 1 billion monthly active global users.

However, like other social media platforms, China-owned Tiktok is also under government surveillance.

In October, TikTok executives said at a hearing in the US Congress that they denied providing information to the Chinese government and took steps to protect US data.

Former President Donald Trump was trying to ban TikTok from the U.S. app store for collecting data from U.S. users that might be available to the Chinese government and threatening U.S. national security.

President Biden later canceled Trump’s plans, but called for a broader review of various foreign-managed apps.

This article was originally posted on the NY Post and has been reproduced with permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/tiktok-overtakes-google-as-most-popular-site-in-2021/news-story/e6f094859d65eb8aa8a41bb4ce0fd7c3

