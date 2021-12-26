15 products that Google “loaded” in 2021 this year





All of these Google products and services disappeared in 2021.

Google is so notorious for killing some of its products and services that it even created some “graveyards” of the most popular. In addition, some are tracking all the products that Google has “loaded” in the last few years.

And in order not to break the tradition, this year the company did not miss the opportunity to end the life of other products and services. Let’s check some of the most popular ones.

Google’s product and service graveyard accepts new victims in January 2021: App Maker | 2016-2021: This is a “no-code” tool that allows companies to create custom applications without programming was. ProjectLoon | 2013-2021: This project consists of trying to bring the Internet to the rural areas of the world through balloons. The high cost of the project caused his death. February: Tilt Brush | 2016-2021: One of Google’s first projects in the field of virtual reality. You can create 3D art in a virtual environment. Fortunately, your code is still on GitHub March: Google Cardboard | 2014-2021: Another project related to virtual reality that was discontinued this year is Google Cardboard. This is Google’s attempt to provide a virtual experience for everyone and allow them to build augmented reality headsets using cardboard and smartphones. GoogleGoLinks | 2010-2021: In March, this tool for sharing short links to websites stopped working and has been in use for 11 years. April: Google Shopping App | 2019-2021: With a lifespan of only two years, Google has decided to withdraw the Android app from its shopping service, Google Shopping. Currently, this service is still valid on the web. May: Timely | 2013-2021: In May of this year, we reported that the popular clock and alarm clock app Timely, which Google purchased in 2013, has disappeared. This app will be virtually obsolete after a few years and will no longer work this year.

June: July: Fitbit Coach and Fitbit Yoga: One of Google’s first decisions after the acquisition of FitBit was to close the platform-integrated “Coach” and “Yoga” services. That feature is now directly integrated into the “premium” version of Fitbit. September: Google Bookmarks | 2005-2021: One of the oldest services that was discontinued this year was Google Bookmarks, Google’s web platform for managing bookmarks stored in any browser. October: Google My Maps | 2014-2021: The Google My Maps service is still active, but its mobile application stopped working in mid-October. December: Google Toolbar | 2000-2021: More than 20 years later, Google Toolbar has stopped working this year as many of the features of Google Toolbar are already integrated directly into the main browser. If you’ve never used it, you need to know that it’s a customizable taskbar that you can add to your browser just below the address bar. 2021 to 2021: In just a few months, the Museletter looked like a promising project, but anyone can create and share their personalized newsletter and subscribe to it. It came to be. The product never saw the light of day.

