James Webb Space Telescope and a quest to look back at the beginning of time





It’s a telescope that took more than 20 years to build, and it will help mankind look into the beginning of time itself. The James Webb Space Telescope, successfully lifted to a space destination a million miles away from Earth on a rocket on Christmas Day 2021, is the successor to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, but 100 times more powerful. Built at a cost of US $ 10 billion, it promises to open up new perspectives, and scientists are confident that what the telescopes show will mysteriously rub their eyes again.

What makes the James Webb Space Telescope special?

The Webb telescope, developed by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, is called “the world’s largest and most complex space science observatory.” NASA is most commonly linked to the Apollo Lunar Program from 1961 to 1968.

The Webb Telescope weighs about 6,200 kg and has a mission life of up to 10 years. According to NASA, scientists, engineers and technicians from 14 countries worked on the assembly of the telescope and began construction in 2004. To create a telescope, engineers had to “imagine a different telescope than ever manufactured.”

“To make the mission feasible, we needed technological advances and even new inventions,” NASA said, like the technology currently used for LASIK eyes, devised by Webb engineers. Some inventions “already improve life on Earth,” he added. Surgery.

How powerful is the Webb Telescope?

According to NASA, the Webb Telescope is its “revolutionary flagship mission” and is based on learning from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope. Our place in the night sky and space. “

Hubble revealed insights into everything from galaxies to the existence of black holes to the birth of stars, but he saw the universe in visible and ultraviolet light. Webb, on the other hand, deepens its focus by seeing infrared rays, which NASA is “an important wavelength for looking into gas and dust to see distant objects.” The Webb Telescope offers “Hubble’s incredible resolution and even higher sensitivity.” Access to near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths.

The “largest mirror that has ever flown into space” is over 21 feet in diameter and has a total area of ​​approximately 270 square feet. An equally important component of the Space Observatory is the awning, which is a diamond-shaped structure of approximately the same size. This five-layer umbrella is very important for the function of the telescope. Because it is an infrared observatory, “to see the faint thermal signals of objects far away in space, we need to protect the Webb from all bright and hot light sources.”

The mirror itself is made of beryllium, “a microscopically thin layer of gold, optimized to reflect infrared rays.” Webb has four state-of-the-art scientific instruments with “unprecedented high-sensitivity infrared detectors”. Solution “.

According to NASA, the telescope is extremely sensitive and “theoretically detected signs of heat in the bumblebee at the lunar distance.”

When will the first visual from the Webb Telescope be displayed?

It takes about 6 months for the telescope to start moving and start sharing visuals. This is because it takes a lot of manipulation and careful work to make such a sensitive gadget work.

First, the telescope needs to travel for a month to reach a “special orbit” about a million miles away from Earth. In this orbit, one side of the shade always faces the sun, the earth, and the moon. “Prevents their heat and light from reaching the telescope’s thermal optics.”

Its position also allows it to harness the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth, greatly reducing the need for fuel to keep it moving in space. In addition, its position will also keep the telescope in continuous contact with scientists on Earth.

One complex process that a telescope must accomplish involves awning and mirror deployment. Given their size, no rocket could carry these devices in a fully deployed configuration, and both had to be folded within the payload of the Ariane 5 rocket that launched the telescope. The primary mirror is folded and placed in 18 hexagonal parts placed on the hinges, so it can be deployed in space. Once the telescope is in place, the shade also “expands, tensions and separates into five different layers.”

The telescope must be cooled to “ultra-low temperature operating temperature” (about 40 Kelvin, less than -380 degrees Fahrenheit) to finally start transmitting images. Before that, the team controlling the telescope adjusted all the mirrors, and NASA said, “To function as a single optical component, each of the 18 segments is a fraction of the wavelength of near-infrared light. Must be aligned within or within … about 1 / 10,000 of the thickness of human hair! “

So what can the Webb Telescope show?

According to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, “Webb’s promise is not what we know we will discover. According to NASA, telescopes are” from planets to stars, nebulae, galaxies, etc. “Observe all universes” and tell scientists “a fundamental change in our understanding of universes.”

The main focus is to look at the oldest stars in the universe and understand how the universe was formed and expanded after the Big Bang. That’s because the Webb Telescope looks back at time itself as it throws billions of kilometers of gaze into space. You know how this works. Because the light from all the stars reaches us late — the rays of our closest star, the Sun, take eight minutes to reach Earth — what we finally observe is the rays. It is the state of the star when it left. So if the sun goes out, people on earth will only notice it after eight minutes. Now, when the Webb Telescope sees a star that takes billions of years for light to reach it, it will effectively see how it went back in time.

The universe is estimated to be about 13.8 billion years old, and the Webb Telescope, which acts like a “powerful time machine,” turned its gaze more than 13.5 billion years ago and was “the first star formed from the early darkness. See the galaxy “universe”.

How far behind the Webb Telescope can be seen. (Source: NASA)

“Webb’s innovative technology allows scientists to explore every stage of the history of the universe, from within the solar system to the farthest observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. “NASA says. Therefore, the telescope “helps mankind understand the origin. Our place in and within the universe.”

The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), which oversees the scientific activities behind the telescope, is “accessible to the scientific community around the world” and gives researchers the opportunity to “observe the evolution of galaxies, the formation of stars and planets.” To provide. ” , The exoplanet system, and our own solar system, in ways never before possible. “

