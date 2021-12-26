Google’s new 5G Pixel 6 ad celebrates the NBA’s official fanphone





December 25, 2021 12:06 PM

What was overlooked when the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were announced in October was a Google social media post claiming that the new Android phone is the “official NBA fanphone.” Milwaukee Bucks superstar Janis Adetokumpo (“Greek Freak”) has been named “The New Face of Google # Pixel 6”. He was taken with a Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro and taken with a selfie taken with a mobile phone. Today, on Christmas Day, Google has released a new ad on ABC-TV that’s perfect for the traditional Christmas NBA triple header. With the title “Google Pixel 6-For All The Fans,” Google continues to sell the latest Android flagship products, ensuring that you’ll see a 60-second spot in three games.

Pixel 6 is the “Official NBA Fan Phone”

The ad was from the city of Milwaukee, 30 years after Bucks won his first championship with the young Liu Arsindor (now of course Kareem Abdul Jabbar), and after winning his second title last year. It starts with showing a celebration. That’s why TV commercials are calling on Bucks fans, Sands fans, and Nikola Jokić in Denver, the Serbian people who have become Nuggets fans for the NBA’s current MVP.

Unveiling one of the most popular features of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google called for one of the most popular and greatest features of all time. Who else does Google rely on to promote Magic Erasers more than Magic Johnson? This feature is one of several features driven by AI / ML magic that Google has installed on the Pixel (mainly thanks to the homemade Tensor chip), allowing users to remove unwanted people and items from their photos. I can do it.

To show how the Magic Eraser works, the ad shows three female Miami Heat fans standing with fans from another team posing in the background. increase. However, thanks to Magic Eraser, the photobombs have been removed from the photo.

Other fans can be seen in commercials, such as the Knicks fan who utters the team’s “Bing Bong” catchphrase and the Brooklyn Nets fan who buys the Kevin Durant jersey. That may be true given that the team has the best record at the Eastern Conference led by Durant’s MVP play.

Yes, all types of NBA fans are celebrated in this commercial. And with the Pixel 6 Series Titan M security chip providing “defense,” the video likens the chip’s privacy protection to a rejected shot in the NBA (aka “block”). “There are many ways to love the NBA. The Pixel 6 is made for all of them,” says Google.

Current rumors call for Google to add face unlocks to the Pixel 6 Pro through future quarterly Pixel feature updates.

I feel like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have different issues every day, but a software update can fix them all. And to be honest, many Pixel buyers knew the history of this line. Almost all full-size Pixels suffered from some bugs shortly after their release. Google was able to fix a screen burn-in (shown on the Pixel 2 line) bug when replacing it with a new unit.

One of the complaints that pop-ups appear many times is that the optical fingerprint scanner in the display is slow. Google has already sent software updates to improve the experience of using it, but for some, there was no improvement. Google may have a large holiday gift for Pixel 6 Pro users to help unlock your smartphone.

