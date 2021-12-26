Female Safety, Technology Priority: Anand





Hyderabad: Growing up in the city, he stayed in Adalshnagar near the Birla Temple as a teenager. The new City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, visited Hussain Sagar frequently. He sometimes noticed that people ended their lives by jumping into the lake.

When he began his career as an IPS officer and was posted as Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Central Zone, which covers Hussain Sagar, one of his first tasks was to establish Lake Police. The only purpose to avoid suicide on the lake.

As a DCP, he set up a lake police station, providing boats, swimmers, specially trained staff, and over the years, this unit of city police has been the lives of hundreds of depressed people due to timely actions. I have saved.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Anand explains what he plans for the city as police chief.

Q. What are your plans to keep the city safe?

A. The state government has always prioritized law and order and the safety of women, among others. We have strengthened our SHE team to increase the safety of women. They are working well and are taking strict measures against villains of all hues.

Q. How would you propose to handle the city’s law and order?

A. Maintaining law and order is our number one priority. During my term as DCP, I had a good knowledge of the problems the city was facing. Ensuring community harmony. We closely monitor illegal activity. This is a collaborative effort involving DCP, ACP and police personnel. I believe that peace leads the city to the path of development.

Q. What measures will you take to reduce cybercrime, which has emerged as a major issue?

A. I have noticed that the number of cybercrime cases is increasing day by day. Most scammers rely on new ways to plunder people. Apart from maintaining strict vigilance, we raise awareness among people on how to avoid being a prey to such scams.

Q. How about using innovation and police reform to crack down on criminal cases?

A. The government provides the sector with the best infrastructure. We will make the best use of technology and strive to prevent and detect crime. For example, CCTVs are installed all over the city. Our priority is friendly police activity while remedying people’s dissatisfaction.

Q. Whenever a terrorist attacks in the country, it is often noticed that the link is always followed by Hyderabad. How would you suggest dealing with this?

A. Given its international fabric, Hyderabad is known for its community harmony. There is another wing that keeps track of terrorist movements. All antisocial elements, especially those dubious movements, are under our radar. They are treated with iron hands.

