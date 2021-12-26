Google Fit’s ability to measure your heart and breathing rate using your phone’s camera is now available on iOS





In early 2021, Google released the ability to track important vitals directly on Android smartphones using the device’s camera. Devices running on iOS also have this feature, allowing you to measure your heart rate and breathing rate using just the camera. 9to5Google reports that there was a card promoting heart rate checking and breathing rate tracking in the Google Fits Home feed on iOS, but the tech giant officially admits that the iPhone has this feature. Is not … The user can place his finger on the back lens of the camera and apply light pressure to start measuring the heart rate. To improve accuracy in dark environments, users also have the option of turning on the camera flash or simply placing their hand (and phone) in front of the light source. Heart rate algorithms take into account lighting, skin color, age, and other factors, but Google also tracks subtle changes in finger color to estimate blood flow. In addition, it can work offline and does not require an internet connection. This will take about 30 seconds and the result will be displayed as a preview graph with the BPM at the bottom of the display. Once the test is complete, you can choose whether to save your vitals to Google Fit. The front camera, on the other hand, is designated to track the number of breaths per minute. To do this, place your smartphone in a stable location where your head and upper torso are unobstructed and clearly visible. Next, we will guide you through the process of asking you to rest for 30 seconds. Google Fit calculates your respiratory rate from chest movements where computer vision tracks small physical signals even at the pixel level. Google introduced this feature on Android smartphones in February 2021. It was first deployed for Pixel smartphones and gradually adopted by other devices.[参照]Go to the tab[バイタル]You can also select and scroll down to start the measurement. Users can also set alerts to notify them to make frequent measurements. The report adds that this feature worked on both iPhone 7 and iPad Pro. However, it is important to note that the company warns users as these results are not for medical purposes and should not be used for diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of illness or medical condition. .. Still, the tech giant ensures that these features have undergone proper clinical research.

