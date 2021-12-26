7 Ways HR Looks Different in 2022





Two years ago, I ended this year by writing about how the world of HR will change in 2020, ending the one-year Fast Company series on HR in the 21st century. A major shift to social justice, and the digitization of work that has accelerated many of those predictions.

For the past two years, he has been a roller coaster in the field of HR. We lead the organization through a once-in-a-generation pandemic, designing and modifying (and re-modifying) return-to-work plans, creating new “people’s activities in the cloud” remote model, and more.

The duality of this era of transition is profound. Essential to survive all the turmoil of the past year, HR and human resources capabilities have been raised to the status we have long sought. Indeed, it led to an 87% increase in demand. On the other hand, the emotional sacrifice suffered by this centrality led to a high level of burnout, and experienced executives moved away from the operator role. The weight of these responsibilities, and the stress and uncertainty of leaders, teams, and employees, are the counterweights to this status and increased demand.

Now listen to HR practitioners about navigating their role in the pandemic.

The field of human resources development and human resources development will clearly focus on the changes we face and our role in driving this continuous evolution in the world of work towards 2022. I am. We understand the need for an agile approach that makes us feel more comfortable with the ambiguity that pervades the pandemic and adapts to the ever-evolving world of new work.

Some areas of HR are still working in legacy environments, which are mostly transactional, while others have more progressive and proactive practices. These are some of the ways HR will look different in 2022 in the latter group.

Hybrid 2.0

When the pandemic swept the world in March 2020, the world of work went far away overnight, porting office-based communications and collaboration systems to digital systems. It wasn’t clean, but we understood it. In 2021, the vaccine was deployed and the pre-pandemic office vision seemed imminent, giving the hope of “returning to work.” Later, new variants emerged, postponing their plans and returning to the cycle of uncertainty.

For the past two years, the remote and hybrid working models we have relied on have been primarily office-centric frameworks ported to digital. Meetings continue to be the central way to get the job done. Our efforts to create fairness and equality for the people who come to the office and their remote colleagues have been largely inconsistent.

With the move to 2022, companies that navigate this new work environment will be more deliberate in redesigning their HR operating systems and structures to be more cloud-based. The transition from synchronous work will be better, and the default operating model will be a more deliberate shift to asynchronous. The “meeting that should be email” cliché actually leads to more email. Use a tool such as Loom to send a video message explaining how long a meeting, which typically takes 30 minutes, takes 5 minutes. When there is a meeting, the minutes, pre-read materials are sent in advance and are carefully structured to include only those who need to move the project forward.

Flexibility rules

HR has taken a universal approach. not anymore. Over the last two years, we’ve listened to our employees to better understand their behavior and what they need to do. This recognition has allowed the field of HR to refocus on employee experience and collaborate with employees as well as employees.

Dealing with the pandemic has strengthened the reality that each employee has different needs. Some are anxious to return to the office. Some people never return. Some are looking for the power to choose when and where to work. Companies that enable employees to autonomously make the decisions that best suit them have obvious benefits.

Equity, inclusion, access

Over the last decade, our approach has expanded beyond “diversity” to include equity, inclusion, attribution and access. Following the murder of George Floyd, the tech giant has invested $ 3.8 billion in racial equity initiatives. But did this have a meaningful impact on driving change?

In the area of ​​human resources development, from wage equality to board representatives, there is still much work to be done to eradicate the inequalities system that pervades our company. Some companies are anti-racist, while others seem to have settled on past habits.

The move to remote and hybrid work is also impacting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Removing geographic constraints opens up a talent pool, increases access to talent, and has a positive impact on recruitment. As more companies adopt remote structures, HR teams need to be more careful and deliberate about maintaining fairness within these new distributed teams.

Talent mobility continues

We spilled a lot of ink to cover mass layoffs, and felt the soaring pain of exhaustion within our company. What’s really happening under the turmoil is the “big move” that industry analyst and writer Josh Bersin is effectively assembling it.

The current employment market is hot. Recruiters have more job listings than software engineers as companies struggle to gain an edge in this highly competitive employment market. The “War for Talent” is now expanding beyond technology to include retailers where employers offer previously rare perks such as contracts. According to the US Department of Labor, job openings have exceeded 10 million for the fifth straight month.

Currently, 45% of full-time employees in the United States work partially or completely remotely. As more companies implement return-to-work plans in 2022, that number may decline, but it will continue to be a significant part of our workforce. The proportion of employers who offer remote or hybrid jobs significantly reduces employment friction. Virtual interviews and ease of recruitment will continue to drive talent migration in 2022. To offset this, companies need to double in building great, rewarding places by prioritizing career growth, flexibility, learning and development, and a total rewards program that attracts and retains talent. I have. ..

Metaverse is coming

Facebook made a wave when it changed its name to Meta earlier this year. This is in favor of plans to invest in expansion to the Metaverse. Virtual reality isn’t new, but access barriers (mainly hardware) continue to decline, increasing use cases for personnel and human resources operations.

When companies migrating to remote and hybrid struggle to fill the gap between water cooler moments and live meetings, the Metaverse helps bridge the analog-digital gap. Companies such as Remote and Accenture are sending Oculus VR headsets to new employees for a variety of purposes, including new employee training, training and meetings. A more casual, always-on space where employees can connect, play games, and watch live events together.

Web3 On Our Radiar

The Metaverse is often bundled with the early world of web3. We haven’t seen widespread impact on HR yet, but we need to be careful as this progresses. In summary, web3 is a mix of technology, open standards, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance (DeFi) communities, and new creator economies. ..

You may have learned about DAO a few months ago when Constitution Dao, a “financial flashmob,” was slightly overpriced to buy a copy of the Constitution. With regard to the impact of HR, DAO co-ownership and transparency can have a broader impact, including narrowing wage inequality.

Crypto is already used by companies such as Airbnb, Uber and Facebook that offer cryptocurrencies to their employees as a wage and bonus option. When HR offers crypto as wages, it must overcome the complexity of law and tax, including a combination of state and federal guidelines on how to pay wages.

Great reset

The pandemic has overturned much of the composition of the work itself of many years of industrial era. When, where, and how work is done has evolved beyond the limited legacy view of 9-5 in the office. Certainly, there will always be traditionalists who want to go back to the pre-pandemic era of work that no longer exists. They will be in a company that is struggling to attract and retain talent after 2022.

To make a major reset, HR needs to investigate our practices, remove practices that are no longer useful to the company or employees, and build some of the new work structures above. This requires a transition from the HR program’s prescribed playbook and the willingness to pilot new practices. We will collaborate with employees based on their experience.

The days when HR was a back office function are over. The opportunity for our generation to redefine the work itself is right in front of us. Can you meet at this moment? I think you can. You can see how far you have come in next year’s post.

How do Chief Human Resources Officers feel about the future of HR?

I asked key People executives at The Coca-Cola Company, Lego Group, Reddit, and SAP that question in my Redefining HR podcast. You can hear their answer here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90704467/7-ways-hr-will-look-different-in-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos