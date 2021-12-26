Google Rankings in Spain: Top 10 Most Watched Movies Today Saturday, December 25th





In a market that is as saturated as the streaming service market, these platforms fight for the best possible work. Google He is no wonder in this reality, willing to be a powerful enemy and provides subscribers with a list of his 10 most accepted movies in Spain.

We’re talking about a list of titles categorized by who is watching what in real time. If you want to know the high quality content available, continue reading the next paragraph.

Spain.

1.Venom: There is a genocide

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still looking for ways to live together when a condemned prisoner (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with his own symbiote.

2.Dunes

The son of a noble family seeks revenge on his father’s death while saving the spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. A new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel that was already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Wild speed 9

Dominic Toretto lives a quiet life with Letty and her son, Little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, the threat will bring Dom to face his past sins if he wants to save his most loved ones. The team has reunited to prevent a global conspiracy led by one of the most dangerous assassins ever faced and the best drivers. A man who is also Jacob, Dom’s missing brother. The 9th installment of the famous franchise.

four.Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to spend his vacation in Europe with Michelle Jones, Ned, and his friends after what happened in the Avengers: Endgame. However, Parker’s plan to set aside psychic powers for several weeks was adopted by Nick Fury to participate in Mysterio, a human born of Earth 833, the multiverse dimension that first appeared in Doctor Strange. Fight the elementals (the four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air, and the Earth). At that point, Parker wears Spider-Man’s suit again to do his job.

5. Foot Patrol: Movie

Foot patrols are on track. Riders and the heroic Cubs faced this new challenge as his biggest rival, Handinger, became the mayor of the nearby Adventure City and began to cause havoc. As one of the puppies has to face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little Dachshund Liberty. Together, and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, foot patrols fight to save the citizens of Adventure City.

6. Weather

A thriller about a family who discovered that a secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours was aging them rapidly while spending their vacation in a tropical paradise … 1 for their entire life Reduce to day.

7. Suicide squad

A group of supervillains find themselves trapped in Bell Reeve, the safest prison with the highest mortality rate in the United States. They do everything to get out of it. It even joins the Task Force X Group, which is dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavy armed, they are sent to Corto Maltese, a jungle full of enemies.

8. Blood question

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter in a murder prison that he claims he hasn’t committed. Far from home, it is not easy for a father to be willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

9. Spider-Man

Peter Parker is a shy young student who has lived with Aunt May and Uncle Ben after the death of his parents. One day he was bitten by a genetically modified spider and the next day he discovered that he had extraordinary power. He has the strength and agility of a spider.

10. Jungle Cruise

Early 20th century. Frank is the charismatic captain of a unique boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, Frank puts scientist Lily Houghton and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat, despite the dangers the Amazon River has prepared for them. Your mission is to find a mysterious tree that can have healing powers. Of course, their purpose is not easy, and in their adventures there are also German expeditions looking for this tree with healing properties as well as finding all sorts of difficulties. This action-adventure comedy is based on Jungle Cruise attractions in Disney’s amusement park.

Do you know the popularity of movies offered by Google?

There are more and more views on this platform, and users only have good reviews of the movie offerings. What are the surprises Google is preparing for the near future? What are your plans for this year?

Please wait. You’ll know right away.

