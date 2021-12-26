Evaluate beauty using golden ratio and face mapping technology





In 2020, the global cosmetic surgery market was valued at $ 49.14 billion.The market is expected to reach $ 64.99 billion by 2028

A 2020 study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows that 49% of people who have never had plastic surgery may have cosmetic surgery or reconstructive treatment in the future.

Dr. Julian de Silva, Managing Director of the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic Surgery in London, said the increase in plastic surgery acceptance could be due to the zoom boom-for video calls during video calls. Increased time spent Covid-19, resulting in consumers over-analyzing their appearance.

“For hundreds of years, philosophers have been discussing the definition of beauty, and we are all aware of it, but how can we measure it?” DeSilva said.

De Silva believes that the answer lies in the golden ratio. German mathematicians coined the term golden ratio in the 1800s, but its origins date back to the ancient Greeks. The golden ratio is a mathematical ratio of 1.618 and is considered the formula that makes things the most aesthetically pleasing.

“For example, Scarlett Johansson’s eyes are 95%, which is the distance between the eyes divided by the length of the eyes in proportion to 1.618,” says De Silva.

De Silva uses face mapping software to apply a golden ratio to 12 specific measurements of a person’s face and associate the face measurements with the golden ratio to make an objective beauty measurement. Made possible.

Despite the increase in cosmetic surgery, De Silva uses an endoscopic 3D camera to observe hidden scars, uses a laser to tighten the skin with surgical excision, and minimally invasive surgery such as regenerative medicine. Also says it is increasing. As platelet-rich plasma, stem cell and fat migration to enhance recovery and results.

“Surgical techniques, coupled with increased scientific knowledge of aging, volume loss, sun damage, and telomere (DNA) shortening, have brought about a more natural technique,” said De Silva. “There were innovations in minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery and healing, such as jaw implants to improve jaw position. This procedure involved cutting and moving the bone. Currently, silicon jaw implants are placed on the surface of the individual’s jaw line and bone to avoid major surgery. “

De Silva believes that as technology continues to evolve, it will play a more important role in the industry over the next three years, along with new investors. “Investments from pharmaceutical companies will continue to form industries such as longer-lasting hyaluronic acid fillers that extend shelf life from 4-6 months to 12-18 months. Future iterations may last for years. There is sex. “

In October 2021, InPrint Bio, a startup affiliated with the University of Connecticut, created the BioStylus pen for breast reconstruction after mastectomy. The BioStylus pen allows plastic surgeons to print “bio-inks” that reconstruct the shape of excised muscles. Bio-ink is a natural derivative that adheres to muscles and promotes muscle regeneration and recovery. “

