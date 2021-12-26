Lake County News, CA-As Omicron surges, experts answer questions about the COVID-19 variant





New information about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surface.

Experts at the University of California, San Francisco were asked to consider the most common questions about Omicron’s prevalence, infection rate, and severity. Holiday gatherings and travel safety. New FDA approved antivirals and more.

Experts include Peter Chin-Hong, MD, Professor UCSF of the Faculty of Medicine, and Vice Dean of the Regional Campus. Charles Chiu, MD, PhD, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Laboratory Medicine, UCSF Infectious Diseases Department. Sarah Doernberg, MD, MAS, Associate Professor of UCSFs Division of Infectious Diseases. Professor of Medicine in the Departments of Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH, HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine. Nevan Krogan, PhD, Professor of UCSF in Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, Director of UCSF Institute for Quantitative Biological Sciences.George Rutherford, Ph.D., Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics UCSF

How much Omicron and COVID-19 can you see now after the Bay Area?

Chiu: Omicron circulates in the bay area and is spreading rapidly. These same trends show a rapidly increasing number of cases and the proportion of omicrons in California and several other states.

Our laboratory is working with San Francisco’s Department of Public Health and Color Genomics to discover a significant increase in positive tests and an increasing proportion of Omicron cases. In the first three weeks of December, Omicron cases increased from 0% to 68% of all positive tests in San Francisco, while the number of positive cases more than tripled from 38 to 128 per week. .. From December 17th to 20th, there were 96 positive samples, 74 (77 percent) of which were omicrons.

CDC data suggest that 90 percent of Omicron cases occur in some parts of the country. This surge is similar to what has been seen around the world. However, South African data suggest that Omicron cases are generally less severe and less likely to require hospital treatment.

How much do you need to worry about Omicron?

Gandhi: Omicron is much more contagious than Delta, probably four times more contagious. However, there is now evidence that Omicron is less severe than previous strains. It is not yet known whether this is due to increased cell-mediated immunity in the current population, to the unique properties of the strain that reduces pathogenicity, or both.

Two new studies from the United Kingdom and South Africa show that patients with Omicron are 60% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than patients with Delta. Other data released from South Africa show that the average length of hospital stay is shorter than in previous variants (2.8 days compared to 8 days). 90% of hospitalized patients do not require oxygen therapy with the Omicron variant compared to previous strains. Also, 3% of patients recently admitted with COVID-19 died, compared to about 20% in previous countries.

This decrease in severity may be due to an increase in the immunity of the population. Alternatively, it may be due in part to the low toxicity of the strain.

Chin-Hong: South Africa has a young population and there are not many comorbidities. It has also recently been hit hard by a continuous wave of natural infections, primarily by Delta. As a result, the immunity population level will be higher (Natural Plus Vaccine) and may not be generalized to other countries such as the United States. However, this has recently been confirmed in UK and Scottish studies, showing that Omicron infection reduces hospitalizations by up to two-thirds. Compared to Delta. But the data is evolving. stay tuned.

What do we know about Omicron and our children?

Chin-Hong: We don’t know much yet, and what we know is mainly from South Africa. They saw many children under the age of five in the hospital with Omicron, but many of them were hospitalized for other reasons. So far, no child deaths have been confirmed in South Africa, but the high contagious nature of children is so contagious.

Therefore, as long as you can wear a mask and the adults around you are vaccinated, your child will be protected. I don’t think the outdoors are so dangerous. I was more worried about the children indoors. Their mouths and noses were all nearby. We aim to use the same protocol that used the mask in the spring of 2020, and we need to stay away and go out and protect ourselves.

Do people need to change their vacation plans in the light of Omicron?

Chin-Hong: In Japan, I think it’s okay to travel, but we need to enhance the COVID safety game. You can get a double mask or N95 mask to make sure it fits snugly. If you plan to meet with older or vulnerable people in your family, you should take a test before you get together. If you are going home to an immunocompromised relative or an elderly relative, you may want to be tested 3-4 days after returning home.

What is the reason why Omicron variants are so rare?

Doernberg: These two most worrisome features are: 1) It is very contagious and is spreading rapidly. 2) Omicron can circumvent some of the defenses developed over the last two years, namely vaccines. And monoclonal antibodies.

Information on the severity of infections from Omicron remains available. Some reports suggest that severe infections may be less common, but this is a rapidly evolving area. Even if this variant turns out to be milder than the other variants, a very large number of infected people will result in many hospitalizations and cause a lot of confusion.

Although the vaccine efficacy of Omicron appears to be low, the vaccine still protects against serious illness and boosted immunization improves the level of protection. Vaccination remains one of the most important defenses. Unfortunately, many of the monoclonal antibodies previously used to treat mild and moderate infections and post-exposure prophylaxis are inactive against Omicron. Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody that is expected to retain activity, is very deficient.

Does Omicron’s genetics make it more contagious?

Crogan: SARS-CoV-2 uses a spike-like outer protein to enter cells, so scientists carefully observe that new variants of the virus are accumulating mutations in the spiked regions of the virus’s genome. doing. Some of these mutations contribute to increased transmission of mutants such as alpha, delta, and now omicron. There were 8 spike mutations in the alpha variant. There are more than 30 in Omicron.

However, changes are accumulating elsewhere in the viral genome, and it is important to understand their effects. For this reason, we have been studying mutations other than spikes that may also contribute to improved transmission.

These mutations may increase the expression and viral load of certain SARS-CoV-2 proteins that may help the virus evade an immune response. We continued to study this at a systematic level across all variants to understand which mutations make the virus more contagious.

In Omicron variants, how likely are people to experience a breakthrough infection if they receive a vaccine and booster immunity?

Chin-Hong: This variant looks a bit different, so it’s still possible to get a breakthrough after a booster, but fully vaccinated people really get sick, go to the hospital and die, so they’re mostly You can be confident that you are more protected. It cannot be said that they will not be infected, but everyone is most likely to tolerate the infection.

If you are not vaccinated, you will be very vulnerable to this variant. Two doses of the vaccine will give you about 30% protection. Boosting gives you about 80% protection.

One relatively small study found a breakthrough case in which immune levels exceeded the upper limit in the presence of both vaccine doses. There are 1,000 times more antibodies than people 2 weeks after the second dose.

And if you boost and become infected, you are most likely to endure future variants on the planet. If you are walking down the street, COVID is probably running away from you.

What do we know about vaccines, boosters, and long COVIDs?

Rutherford: I don’t know anything about the long COVID among vaccinated and boosted people, but I expect it to be much less common.

Why is it so difficult to get a booster? Are there any shortages?

Rutherford: There is a mismatch between the supply and demand of boosters. In some areas, such as San Francisco, demand is high, but there is a shortage of vaccinated people. In other parts of California, there is a sufficient supply of boosters and people to give them, but demand has not yet increased to match the available supply. The bottom line is that some places have to work to get boosters (such as lots of calls), while others are easy.

The FDA has approved Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals who are at least 12 years old and weigh 88 pounds or more. What are the effects of this antiviral drug?

Doernberg: I ​​think this drug is very promising for patients at high risk of COVID complications, such as those with comorbidities. There are some barriers when we get off the ground. One is that the drug has been shown to be effective within 5 days of symptoms and ideally should be taken within 3 days of symptoms. Obtaining COVID tests and results in 5 days can be difficult, especially if there is a surge.

The other is that there is a shortage of medicine at first. Initially not available to all patients. It can also take several days for the drug to be assigned and delivered to the pharmacy. The medical system needs to be able to create and prescribe electronic medical records. Some patients at the highest risk of COVID, such as transplant patients, are taking drugs that interact poorly with antivirals and complicate prescribing, so there are some drug interactions to consider. I have.

Are we moving towards further restrictions?

Rutherford: I think it’s quite possible. California, for example, has a one-month mask limit until mid-January. I don’t think it’s good for the business to be closed again. I don’t think we’ll be returning to a wide range of shelter-in-place orders, although some companies are having trouble securing workers, which could have an impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lakeconews.com/news/71302-as-omicron-surges-experts-answer-questions-about-the-covid-19-variant

