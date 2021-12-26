TikTok surpasses Google this year





8 hours ago

Image quote, Getty Images

TikTok has overtaken Google as the world’s most popular social networking site for 10 consecutive years.

According to technology security site Cloudflare, this shared image site is more popular than Google search engines.

According to the data, TikTok dropped Google from first place in February, March and June this year, and became number one from August.

For the past year, Google has been at the top of the list, with several websites such as TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix all in the top 10.

Cloudfare claims to use its own website monitoring tool.

Image quote, Getty Images

One of the reasons why Tiktok is growing in popularity is believed to be the corona disaster, where people are stuck at home due to a curfew.

As of July this year, the TikTok app has been downloaded more than 3 billion times, according to data company Sensor Tower.

China’s Bytedance-owned social networking company is currently used by more than a billion people worldwide, and the number continues to grow.

In China, this company is known as Douyin for enforcing the rules.

Douyin first appeared in September 2016. This year, China has issued an order to allow people under the age of 14 to use the site for 40 minutes a day.

Fear of security

TikTok was officially launched in 2018 after merging with another Chinese company called Musical.ly, a program that allows people to play songs in the form of acting.

The company faces many challenges. In 2019, it was temporarily banned in India, a US-based research firm said Musical.ly allowed teenage content and fined 4.3 million people.

The company, which has become the most popular app in China, has expressed concerns about its security, including politicians.

Image quote, Getty Images

Last year, TikTok was forced to react by the Chinese government.

TikTok’s Head of Public Policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Theo Bertram, said it would reject China’s proposal for user data.

This app shares short videos, entertainment, dance and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/war-59791991 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos