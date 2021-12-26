The cloud market is becoming a commodity. The implications for tech companies looking to the health care turmoil are:





As just a few years ago, the “cloud” could disrupt everything in our lives, but we are already in the process of rapidly commoditizing it. There is no big difference between Azure and AWS. Customers pay what they need, and most large companies have the same price.

This lack of meaningful differentiation between cloud service providers means that the whole concept of cloud is changing. It’s no longer enough for cloud providers to try to make themselves stand out with better availability and some new features. Instead, half a dozen top players offer about the same product. So, if cloud services themselves are no longer disruptive, what’s the next big role?

Transaction support over the cloud

Healthcare is a highly transaction-intensive industry. Each time a patient encounters care, he or she may perform dozens of care-related transactions. All of these transactions are very complex requirements that are at stake. Unfortunately, previous solutions have been legacy and tedious systems that healthcare providers allow to use.

These systems have some drawbacks and drawbacks, but one of their main problems is that they don’t work well with the cloud. For example, the platform may run on AWS, but ideally it wasn’t built for it. The result is a disjointed and cumbersome healthcare system where providers and health insurance companies (payers) use different systems that only fit into the cloud platform. In other words, the web of this complex legacy system has only been moved from the data center to the cloud, creating a false sense of modernization.

All of this makes a lot of money. Today, healthcare companies are spending billions of dollars each year on licensing these systems because they need to be so specific. Cloud service providers can provide auxiliary transaction capabilities around them, but they cannot provide the core basic transaction needs. Healthcare companies need to go out and pay to meet these needs through new services or to transform legacy systems into new ones.

This may sound like a big problem, but it’s actually an opportunity for tech companies to solve it.

Software as a service model

What is the solution for legacy systems where healthcare providers need to stitch together different transaction platforms across multiple cloud providers? It may not be easy, but it starts with a software as a service (SaaS) model. So far, none of the major cloud providers have focused on providing a platform for managing the huge number of transactions processed by payers and pharmacy benefit managers.

Cloud infrastructure is not an end in itself, but a means to an end. Delivering mission-critical software as a service enables healthcare companies to manage transactions while opening up new revenue streams that are currently underutilized. If vendors can take advantage of advances in robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and more to provide mission-critical features such as operations, finance, risk, and compliance transactions, they can reduce operating costs. It will be greatly reduced and can be avoided. Increase your health care costs, increase your profits, and integrate with your cloud provider. It’s a total victory.

Build a platform across cloud providers

The current problem in the healthcare industry is the potential gold mine for tech companies. Commoditization of the cloud market also offers great opportunities for differentiation. The $ 4 trillion healthcare industry spends billions of dollars managing transactions between disconnected platforms that lack interoperability.

Building a service that can be hosted on a cloud infrastructure is not enough. To truly revolutionize the industry, vendors are on a cloud-native architecture that is fully portable so that they can take full advantage of their public cloud infrastructure while hosting it on any cloud platform with minimal changes. You need to develop a platform. Cloud services are primarily undifferentiated, so transaction platforms need to be able to run on one of them. The first platform providers to offer such mission-critical transaction platforms could be the changes that the industry is in desperate need of.

