Russia has fined Google and Meta $ 125 million for failing to remove banned content.





Russia has fined Google and Meta a total of $ 125 million for repeatedly failing to remove banned content.

The fine is the first time Russia has been prosecuted on the basis of a company’s sales, as it has increased pressure on the international internet platform, which claims that Moscow cannot remove content on a regular basis under Russian law. You will be fined.

According to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, the Magistrates’ Court in Moscow gave Google $ 98.4 million (7.2 billion rubles) under a legal clause empowering the court to fine 5-10% of the company’s sales. I have been fined.

Russia did not disclose the percentage, but Google’s penalty is reportedly just over 8 percent. The company said it would analyze the court’s decision before taking further action.

The court on December 24 fined Meta, formerly Facebook, for $ 27 million (1.9 billion rubles) for not removing the banned content either.

Russian communications and media agency Roskomnadzor reported that Meta applications Facebook and Instagram couldn’t remove more than 2,000 banned posts from the platform, but Google could remove nearly 2,600, according to Reuters reports. Claimed not.

The Moscow Times has urged Russians to protest in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned for pornographic material, drug and suicide posts, and a blacklisted organization last year. Removed as stated to have been included.

Conflict between Russian and US tech giants

According to previous reports, U.S. tech giant Google, which paid a fine of 32 million rubles ($ 455,079) in 2021 for not removing content that Russian authorities consider illegal, is in conflict with Moscow on many topics. increase.

Russia wrote a letter to Google’s management requesting immediate restoration of access to the German YouTube channel of state broadcaster RT.

On December 16th, just five hours after its launch, RT’s new channel “RTauf Sendung” was blocked. According to RT, this channel was deleted because it was started in violation of previous outlet regulations.

After removing RT’s German channel from YouTube, Russia threatened to block Google-owned platforms, and the Kremlin demanded “zero tolerance” from video hosting giants, violating Covid-19’s false alarm policy. Said.

However, after this, Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Google asking for clarification and calling the ban an act of censorship.

Separately, last week, Russian businessman Constantine Malofiev, on the US sanctions list, announced that he had defeated Google in a court battle.

In the case of Meta, in October this year, state regulators accused the company of not regularly removing Facebook and Instagram content that was “dangerous to citizens threatening sales-based fines.”

Moscow is increasing pressure on technology companies primarily based in the United States for interfering with Russia’s internal affairs and not creating physical offices to transfer user data to Russian servers.

Kremlin also demanded that 13 international technology companies, primarily from the United States, be officially present on Russian land by the end of 2021, or risk limits or complete bans.

Reportedly, since July 1, foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 users per day are required to open offices in Russia under the new law. For the first time, the company was named on a list published in November and was targeted by Alphabet’s Google, Meta, Twitter, TikTok, messaging app Telegram, and Russian authorities on suspicion of abuse of its dominant position on mobile. Apple includes the application market.

