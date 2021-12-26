Kala Handy women are developing ioT devices to help farmers-The New Indian Express





By Express News Service

Bhubaneswar: Two tech graduates from one of the rearmost districts of Kara Handy to solve the problems that the agricultural community is struggling with when their peers are chasing white-collar jobs. Invested their time and knowledge in.

Both Minushri Madhumita and Amrita Jagatdeo of Bhawanipatna have developed three PV devices that support the Internet of Things (IoT) and improve the production of the fishery industry.

Product prototypes (Dhivara Mitra, Krishi Dhanu, Matsya Bandhu) have been completed and patented. Dhivara Mitra, an integrated floating device for IoT, supports uniform distribution of feed and aeration in fishponds.

A pH measuring scale attached to the device can measure and maintain pH levels in water bodies and has proven beneficial to both fish and shrimp farmers. Matsya Bandhu is a fish / shrimp feed dispenser, while Krishi Dhanu is a solid fertilizer dispenser.

Madumita said aquaculture companies can earn more income with the help of technology. She said the fully automated Dhivara Mitra is the solution to the problems faced by aquaculture farmers due to the uneven distribution of feed and the maintenance of dissolved oxygen.

Due to the lack of proper aeration, feed and oxygenation, most of the fish / shrimp stock is due to the fact that the process is highly skill dependent and the main tasks are usually performed in a highly dependent and decomposed manner. 30% (pc) will be damaged.

Due to labor shortages in many places, the integrated device triggers the aeration process as needed, maintaining pH levels in the body of water to evenly distribute feed and monitor water quality. increase. Farmers don’t have to worry because the process is fully automated, she said.

After earning a master’s degree in chemistry from Madumita School of Business, an MBA from Finance Amrita and a bachelor’s degree in electricity, he quit his job in the IT department and provided ThinkRaw Innovative Solutions for technology-enabled solar solutions. Launched Pvt Ltd.

Born and raised in Kala Handy, they always wanted to integrate technology and solar power with tribal and local people. When we started working with farmers’ production companies and provided them with solar solutions, we became aware of the technological gaps and pains associated with the agricultural process. After that, he decided to find an innovative solar power and smart technology-based solution, Amrita said.

Dhivara Mitra is being tested at the Central Freshwater Aquaculture Institute (CIFA), but commercial production of Krishi Dhanu has begun. Under the guidance of the University of Sri Sri, the startup is cultivated in STPI in Bhubaneswar.

