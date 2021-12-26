Forget the brain drain, this is why cerebral circulation has become a thing in the war for talent





When cities are struggling to get out of a turbulent year, Kearney’s 2021 Global Cities Report shows how Covid-19 and its consequent pandemic containment measures are at the level of global involvement in 156 cities around the world. It provides important insights into how it affected.

Consisting of the Global Cities Index (GCI) and Global Cities Outlook (GCO), this report shows that major global cities were initially hit hardest by Covid-19 due to their high connectivity and density. It shows that it is resilient and adaptable.

Just as they led the response to the pandemic, these cities are now poised to lead the global recovery in an unstable and uncertain manner.

World cities leading the recovery

Today, cities around the world are leading the global recovery from Covid-19. According to management consulting firms, they do so in a transformed world that opens up historic opportunities, creating the next generation of happiness-centric and resilience-focused urban life.

To realize the future, city leaders said they need to actively tackle five strategic urgent issues.

Win the competition for global talent. Embrace the fast-growing digital economy. Balance global and local resources to ensure economic resilience. Adapt in the face of climate change. Invest in the well-being of individuals and communities.

Global City Index Results

Due to the pandemic, many of the world’s most globally connected cities in the West and Asia have fallen in the overall ranking, but New York, London, Paris and Tokyo remain in the top four of the index. is showing. Resilience across many metrics they guide.

Los Angeles ranked in the top five for the first time this year after making a strong performance with human capital. Beijing fell from 1st to 6th, according to Kearney, as pandemic containment measures affected the city’s cultural experience score and business activity was restricted due to poor economic performance.

Hong Kong fell to 7th place after a year of political instability, Chicago and Singapore remained strong at 8th and 9th places, and Shanghai rose 2nd to the top 10 for the first time.

Fastest riser

Overall, 21 cities have risen more than 6 positions in the GCI rankings compared to last year, 6 of which are in the Middle East.

Doha has made the most dramatic leap, rising diplomatic relations with neighboring countries and rising 15th with significant improvements in human capital, information exchange and cultural experience scores.

Addis Ababa has risen 8th, boosted by Ethiopia’s development investment, which has supported rapid economic growth. Istanbul has raised seven spots to 30th place through the city’s efforts to become a global travel hub that proves its value, Kearney said.

Melbourne also rose 6th, but Sydney fell 4th. It shows the impact of city-level policies and decision-making during times of increased national control and regulation.

Results of Global City Outlook

From a perspective perspective, the 2021 GCO highlights the powerful knock-on effect that health care quality has on the future survival of cities around the world, with European cities far superior to North American cities.

“Despite the overall decline in scores due to the pandemic, the cities in the top ten haven’t changed much,” Kearney said.

London has maintained the top of the GCO for the third consecutive year, with Paris, Munich and Abu Dhabi climbing three spots each, landing in second, third and fourth place, with Dublin closing the top five.

“This year’s results reveal that the most globally connected cities were the most vulnerable to the effects of Covid,” said Antoine Nasr, head of government practices in the Middle East, Kearney’s partner. Says.

“Global movements and reduced connectivity weigh relatively heavily on the physically global aspects of the index, from economic activity to social interactions, to foreign visitors, global trade volumes, and public events. Observed in all aspects of the index, down to the cities with, were the most suffering.

Cities in the world with less connections, mainly in developing and emerging regions, were less affected by the pandemic and often had higher rankings. However, given that the effects of the pandemic have been delayed in many cities, we believe that these improvements do not yet reflect the full reality. “

Five Strategic Obligations for City Leaders

The report predicts that uneven recovery from pandemics will recover and that global recovery will be led by global cities, thus widening the gap between cities.

This report outlines the strategic demands of city leaders in their recovery and highlights five ways in which cities around the world can address the shared challenges.

Win the competition for global talent. With human capital as the driving force of economic activity, cities with a new focus on city habitability and economic opportunities will emerge at the top to adapt to the new priorities of future residents. Embrace the fast-growing digital economy. Digital trends can contribute to the emptiness of cities and the relocation of business headquarters, but cities that take advantage of the global digital economy to create differentiated competitive advantages will accelerate economic growth. .. Balance global and local resources to ensure economic resilience. Due to the vulnerabilities of the world trade system exposed in the early days of the pandemic, cities that readjust and balance relationships at the global, regional and local levels are most resilient to future turmoil. Adapt in the face of climate change. In the absence of accelerated climate change and unified global leadership on this topic, cities need to pave the way for sustainability around the world. Invest in the well-being of individuals and communities. A city that focuses its investment on promoting the well-being of its population as it recovers from the collective scars of a pandemic becomes a city that creates an environment in which innovation can thrive.

“The immediate challenges for cities around the world are difficult, and city leaders are under unprecedented pressure to provide them to their inhabitants,” said Kearney’s partner Rudolf Romeyer.

“Despite the obstacles ahead, we are finding incredible opportunities in cities around the world. They not only lead to recovery from pandemics, but also from economic inequality to climate change and personal well-being. It can also serve as a testing ground for policy and innovation that can address some of the world’s biggest challenges, up to the global crisis on the world. “

Win the competition for global talent

Human capital is the driving force behind a city’s economic activity and its competitiveness. As urban studies theorist Richard Florida puts it, it’s not the density of jobs or offices that drives innovation and startup entrepreneurship, but the density of talent. It’s important to note that this talent needs to be procured globally, especially in global cities.

One detailed study using data from US counties over 35 years showed a positive correlation between immigration and regional innovation, economic dynamism, and wages. In fact, half of all Silicon Valley engineering and technology start-ups are headed by immigrants.

Still, the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the city’s ability to raise global talent like never before. The number of new visas and residence permits issued in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries fell by 46% in the first half of 2020, primarily due to border restrictions.

At the same time, cities around the world have seen ugly events of prejudice against immigration restrictions and alien exclusion, and tragic and violent cases of COVID-related racism have been reported around the world.

Meanwhile, the new focus on livability in cities and the attention paid to somewhat idyllic small and medium-sized cities during the pandemic have expanded the competition for talent.

Immigration policies and the issuance of Visas Global Cities influence and attract talent, even if they lack the concentration to manipulate some of the policy tools most relevant to global talent procurement. It has a powerful ability.

Especially in today’s competitive environment, cities that can live quality lives, build immigrant-friendly brands and project in addition to economic opportunities win.

Around the world, Kearney is looking at several ways global cities are aiming to specifically tackle and move forward in this competition.

We provide a trial period for experienced immigrant candidates.

San Francisco is recognized around the world as the epicenter of outstanding technology, but of course, it’s not the only city with a lot of innovation. The city of Helsinki recently launched a campaign to show that the city not only has a thriving technology department, but also provides excellent facilities and quality living for Finns and foreigners. did.

The city’s 90-day Finnish campaign provided foreign technical professionals and their families with the opportunity to live in the city for three months and helped them decide whether to relocate there permanently. Although the campaign selected only 14 applicants (out of more than 5,000), the city hopes this promotion will help attract more people to fill the gap in local talent. , Created a database of candidate profiles accessible to local executives.

Supports immigrant integration.

Attracting residents may be the first major hurdle in cities around the world in human resource development, but keeping individuals in the city and effectively integrating them ensures the longevity of the benefits they bring. Is important to. In New York City, leaders recognize that successful immigrant integration and protection of their rights are essential to keeping the city vibrant.

That’s why New York has one of the most extensive city-based programs in the United States, supporting immigration integration through the Immigration Service (MOIA). One of the successful initiatives offered by MOIA is We Speak NYC, an English learning program that helps migrants learn about urban services. Information leaflets and videos are also available in multiple languages ​​to ensure access to different nationalities in the city.

Stimulates cerebral circulation

In contrast to the well-discussed phenomenon of brain drain, brain circulation refers to going abroad and bringing back residents who have acquired education, knowledge, and skills in the meantime.

Established in 2011, the Shenzhen Peacock Talent Program has attracted foreign talent, including Chinese and foreigners, and has contributed to China’s transformation into Silicon Valley.

The three-tiered talent-attracting initiative includes financial incentives for world-renowned intellectuals, executives and athletes, attracting professors who taught at world-renowned universities to local education and It aims to support the growth of the innovation ecosystem.

Supported by its reputation as a city with a welcoming and tolerant urban culture, the Shenzhen attraction program has attracted 1,219 highly skilled individuals in the first five years, of which only 74 are in China. I wasn’t a person.

For individuals, work alone is no longer a good reason to move to a new city. As economic competition intensifies and more cities develop into hubs for fast-moving, profitable industries, potential employees will continue to enjoy a wider range of choices regarding city life.

Therefore, global cities need to improve their urban life experience, centered on the human identities and economic growth plans they want to attract and maintain as residents.

