Deploy the Python Visualization Panel app to Google CloudRun | Sophia Yang December 2021

In my last blog post, I wrote about how to deploy a Python visualization panel app to Google Cloud App Engine. App Engine works fine, but it can be costly because the app runs continuously regardless of whether someone is using it. Fortunately, there is a cheap option called CloudRun that runs only when a request is received.

This article describes how to deploy a Python app or dashboard to Google Cloud Run using three simple scripts, and how to use CloudBuild and Terraform to automate Google Cloud setup.

Here’s what my very simple sample app looks like. It is hosted here and will be published for three months after this article is displayed. For more examples and inspiration for the Panel app, check out our previous blog posts on awesome-panel.org, panel.holoviz.org, and the HoloViz tool.

Set up a Google Cloud account.

The Cloud Run documentation contains the following steps required to enable project execution.

Install and initialize the Google Cloud SDK on your local machine.

conda install -c conda-forge google-cloud-sdkgcloud initSet project to your-project (or name / ID you used): gcloud config set project your-project

Create a new directory and create the following three files in this directory or get them from the repository: https: //github.com/sophiamyang/panel_cloud_run.

app.py

This is a Python file that creates a Panel app. To run this app locally, run conda install panelhvplot and run panelserveapp.py.

Requirements.txt

This file lists all the package dependencies for your Panel app.

Dockerfile

The Dockerfile installs Python and the dependencies for this project, then runs a command panel serve to run the Panel app.

Deploy the app (select the service folder).

gcloud run deploy

After gcloud worked hard to set up the project for a few minutes, you should be able to see the dashboard live at the service URL (like service-xxx-uc.a.run) that appears on the command line. is. App.

This step is not necessary for simple apps. However, if your application is complex and you have a lot of apps to manage, we recommend using Terraform. Terraform is an open source infrastructure as a code software tool.

In step 3, you made a lot of decisions on the command line when deploying your app via gcloud run deploy. For example, I set up a region for my project, enabled some of the required APIs, and allowed services for unauthenticated calls. Terraform allows you to incorporate all these decisions into your code so you can see how your infrastructure is set up.

There are two parts to using Terraform with Google Cloud Run:

Part 1 uses the cloudbuild.yaml file to build the container image, run the app (that is, the image build step), and push the container image to the Artifact Registry (that is, the image push step).

cloudbuild.yaml

Run the following command:

You may need to authenticate your gcloud auth application-send the default loggingcloud build

Submit your build using Google Cloud Build. After performing this step, you will see the container image at https: //console.cloud.google.com/gcr/images/your-project/global/docker. your-project is the project ID and docker is the service name. It is defined in the cloudbuild.yaml file.

Part 2 is to use Terraform to create a Google Run Service from the container image you created.

main.tf

This teraform configuration file creates a project variable to define the project on the command line, enables the cloud execution service, specifies the cloud execution service that runs the container image created in Part 2, and makes the service public. Set the service URL.

Run the following command:

If running locally: conda install -c conda-forge terraformInitialize Terraform: terraform init Give me the opportunity to create and verify an execution plan: terraform plan -var project = your-project Run the Terraform plan: terraform apply -var project = your-business

After a few minutes, the URL of the app will appear on the command line: demo-xxx-uc.a.run.app.

Then, if you want to remove the Cloud Run service, run terraform destroy -var project = your-project or delete the entire project.

In addition, for development with continuous deployment, see Managing your infrastructure as code using Terraform, Cloud Build, and GitOps, as described in this Google Cloud blog post.

Overall, this article uses three simple scripts to deploy the Visualization Panel app to Google Cloud Run and two other files to set up Google CloudBuild and Terraform.

For those interested in video tutorials, the video version of this article is:

reference:

Acknowledgments: Thanks to Jim Bednar for his guidance and support!

By Sophiayan on December 24, 2021

