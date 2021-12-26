TikTok beat Google to become the world’s most popular website in 2021





TikTok has surpassed major technology companies such as Google, Twitter, Meta and Apple to become the most popular website in the world. According to a recent report by web performance and security company Cloudflare, TikTok has surpassed Google in terms of internet traffic to become the most visited platform on the market in 2021.

Top 10 Most Popular Websites in 2021

Cloudfare has listed the top 10 most popular domains or websites in 2021 in its official Year in Review Internet Traffic Ranking Report. Meanwhile, Google maintained its undefeated leader TikTok in 2020, along with other platforms such as maps, photos, translations and books. com climbed from 7th place to the top to defeat the mountain view giant. You can check the entire Top 10 list at Cloudflare below.

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com TikTok has become the most popular website in the world

According to the report, TikTok first peaked in the world traffic rankings on February 17, this year. On the platform, traffic surged again in March and June. Following this, the superhuman short video platform came in first. And because TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is a China-based organization, the platform has become the only non-US website on the list.

Despite being permanently banned in India and facing a backlash in the United States, TikTok beat Facebook to become the world’s most downloaded app earlier this year. In addition, according to a recent report by the New York Times, the short video platform has become a “marketing grail” for Gen Z people to catch the eye. In addition, hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt have earned 7 million posts on the platform, so advertisers are investing more than any other hashtag like Meta’s Instagram or Facebook. ..

Now, if you’re wondering how TikTok was able to collect so much internet traffic, it’s because of its diverse content shared by different communities around the world. If you’ve used TikTok in your area, you’ll find content on almost every topic, including memes, life hacks, cooking tips, and chemistry. This variety of content attracts users of all sectors, communities and age groups.

Going forward, TikTok aims to further expand its reach in the market to reach a larger audience and users. In fact, the company has already begun testing a desktop streaming service called TikTok Live Studio and a food delivery service on the market. So are you a TikTok fanatic? If so, what content are you looking at on the platform? Please let us know in the comments below.

