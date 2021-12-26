Ravi Prakash: White Revolution-Technology & Innovation News





Innovators hope to make a milk pail with a charger that can cool the milk in 30 minutes and could revolutionize the Indian dairy industry.

Ravi Prakash, 31 years old, dairy technology researcher in Bangalore

A steel milk pail with a charger that can cool milk in 30 minutes has the potential to revolutionize the Indian dairy industry. Nanofluid-based technology pail cans store 7 liters of milk and can cool from 37 ° C to 7 ° C in 30 minutes. Indian Agricultural Research Council-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), dairy engineer Ravi Prakash, an innovator with a PhD in Bangalore, costs about Rs 9,000 for iterating early prototypes. We expect to make pail cans at a reasonable price. With funding from NDRI, he invested more than Rs 100,000 to design a system that cools raw milk below the critical limit from ambient temperature.

Frugal yet high-tech innovations can change farmers’ lives, especially in the unorganized dairy sector of India.

After milking, time is important to maintain quality, as farmers carry it to the collection center twice a day on their way to the cooling center, Prakash says. His experience as the son of a farmer in Harsari in the western Champaran district of Bihar and his education (BTech degree from NDRI in Carnal) led him to prepare a bucket prototype. The device won the BRICS Young Innovator Prize in 2019, including a prize of $ 25,000. He hopes his invention will be available to farmers for less than Rs 5,000 by mid-2023.

