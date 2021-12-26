COVID is the wrong question when it ends





Earlier this year, when it seemed that the vague promises of effective vaccines might actually come true, people began to imagine and plan for a return to normal life. “I can’t wait for the COVID to end” was a common refrain. Emotions ranged from cautious optimism to complete euphoria. Visits to Grandma and Grandpa no longer held the gravity of life and death. A single planning a ladder liquor and bed hops. The media called it a “hot vax summer.” At least Americans felt that they would finally be able to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror.

The emergence of new Omicron variants clearly emphasizes that it is not really how the crisis works.

The discovery of highly mutated Omicron is confusing the whole world. Due to record-breaking case levels, states across the United States legally prioritize care based on the expected outcomes of hospitals facing overwhelming needs due to a significant shortage of resources. We have established a care crisis standard that enables us. Given our current position, nearly two years after the pandemic, perhaps a better question is to consider whether the crisis is about to end.

Crisis is not a finite event, not even a finite sequence of events. The crisis describes the sudden collapse and reappearance of half of life in the entire universe, rather than the “blip” casually mentioned in The Avengers of Marvel. There is no “solution” to wipe out the crisis and clean breaks that pull us away from the crisis. Rather, crisis is a continuum that pulls us in and spits us out. It’s a constant seesaw of both situations and emotions. The crisis is, frankly, really annoying.

Crisis is also rare by definition. It’s hard to plan. If you can plan it, it wouldn’t really be a crisis. So we’re not used to how it feels and it’s not comfortable either. Until the global pandemic became a group rather than an individual crisis, it was easy to think of a crisis as “something that happens to others.”

Most of us were at a loss even to contextualize the COVID experience, as we are not very accustomed to the emotions that the crisis can bring. Last March, an interview with Harvard Business Review’s sadness expert, David Kessler, became a hot topic. “The discomfort you feel is sadness,” he named the anxious fear that people had in their chests. Label your emotions and start understanding them. Once you understand your emotions, you can take action to counteract their effects. As Kessler said in an interview, “When you name it, you feel it and it moves in you. Emotions need movement.”

If asking when the crisis ends is the wrong question, what is the correct question? A better framework for considering a crisis is to see how we can overcome it. If there is no such defined endpoint, is there a process or timeline to move forward? Just as sadness is a process with many stages, a crisis is a series of stages that we go through until experience becomes part of us and is woven into the structure of our being.

Asking when the COVID ends not only goes against the nature of the crisis, but also conveys some helplessness to the situation. Many of the crises are out of our control, but it’s entirely in how we manage ourselves and what we demand from others. But we need to know what to expect.

When people think of a crisis, it is generally the acute crisis that comes to mind. This is the period immediately after the crisis began. This corresponds to the pandemic Spring / Summer 2020. The word crisis comes from the Greek word, which represents the literal turning point between life and death. This is why a serious crisis feels so serious. It’s a sudden turning point between the status quo and the very uncertain future. Everything is upside down and I don’t know what to do. Survival. Adrenaline and cortisol can flood your body and cause you to be overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, shocked, and emotionally numb. These feelings will eventually subside, but may resurface as the crisis progresses. The fallacy is, in fact, the belief that an acute crisis embraces all crises when it only marks the beginning.

The acute crisis gradually fades and becomes absorbed. The length of the immersion stage depends on the nature of the crisis and the individual’s ability and willingness to adapt. During immersion, you are still very aware of the crisis, but have become somewhat accustomed to the rhythm. Yes, there are still mines, but they don’t come to you very often and certainly don’t have the same power.

Humans have an amazing ability to adapt to the most unpleasant and difficult situations, some of which are just repetitions and adjustments. Every day is easier because you’ve learned both what to expect and new skills to help you adapt. Most of us are still immersive and are watching new layers of COVID unfold. This stage is similar to what people called the new normal some time ago. The problems with that are:

Nothing is normal about this. That means the crisis is over.

It’s not. You are just used to it.

Going through the stages of crisis is not always straight, and the rhythm changes. Some of us remain in a serious crisis, while others are immediately absorbed. Some people find themselves immersed and unable to fully accept, adapt and move forward. But the goal is to reach integration.

Integration is a psychological term used in many ways and is defined as “coordinating or integrating parts as a whole.” During the crisis, integration is the point where experience has become part of your personal story. It no longer feels like a foreign accessory you carry with you. You are not denying and not angry. You can acknowledge the ugliness of the crisis and fold it into yourself, warts, and everything. It does not mean that some of the crises are no longer painful, but the pain is wrapped in a larger whole.

To reach the integration, you need to decide to move forward. In some cases, it may even feel like giving yourself permission to move forward. Most importantly, it means that we no longer hold on to the idea that life has returned to its pre-crisis state. The crisis has changed the course of your life, and now you have something else. They may be similar to each other, but they are not the same. It’s neither good nor bad, they’re just different. The path is too divergent to evaluate.

Integration in the face of the COVID crisis can be seen by looking at companies that understand that the future of office work does not look the same. For better or for worse, a wide range of remote work spirits are out of the bottle. Employees enjoyed the flexibility and lack of commuting they enjoyed working from home. Not only do they hate things returning to their original state, they also discover newly discovered bargaining power. Many employers also recognize the benefits of being free from geographical constraints in employment, not to mention cost savings through potential reductions in office space. Instead of being reactionary to the ever-changing landscape, they decided to embrace a new path.

Waiting for the end of the crisis is a very natural human impulse. Our very existence is the boundary between the beginning and the end of ceremonies such as birthdays, funerals and graduations. New Year’s Day celebrates New Year’s Day to indicate both the end of one year and the beginning of another. We hold funerals not only to celebrate the life of the deceased, but also as acknowledgments and milestones for us to move forward.

We have not gotten that clear line with the crisis. Discovering that the crisis is a longer-than-expected slog can be a bit soul-breaking. But understanding that we have the power to overcome the crisis provides both direction and hope. Anyone can use it right now.

Jenny Schmidt is the Communications Director of Ravenyard Group, a crisis management consultancy that combines happiness-focused strategic, business, and legal expertise.

