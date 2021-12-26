Top 5 Most Searched SUVs on Google in 2021





The automotive industry fought in 2021 due to sluggish sales due to a shortage of semiconductors. Nonetheless, SUVs have emerged as the most popular segment for car buyers, emerging not only among new car buyers but also among used car customers. SUV buyers searched for brands such as Kia, Mahindra, and Tata in 2021. The recession since 2019 has affected car purchases, including sports utility vehicles. New Year 2022 brings even more cheers to the already well-known segment.

SUV enthusiasts have searched Google for some of the best-selling models available in the country. Google talked about the five most popular SUVs in India in 2021 with the most clicks.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos, a Korean car company SUV, dominated Google search in 2021 with an average of 80,000 rupees and 20,000 searches per month. Kia Seltos was the first product in the Indian market launched in 2019 and currently has a total of four models sold in the country. The Kia Seltos has three engines: 1.5 liter Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4 liter T-GDI turbocharged petrol, and 1.5 liter CRDi VGT diesel engine. Kia Seltos is priced at a starting price of Rs. 99,500 (in front of the showroom).

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is the second most searched SUV on Google this year with an average monthly search of over Rs 67,000. The Mahindra Thar SUV has two engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion 150 TGDI petrol engine and another 2.2-liter mHawk 130 diesel engine. Mahindra Thar begins with the base variant 12.78 Rak (in front of the showroom). There are both variations of 4×4 drive stocks.

Tatanexon

Tatanexson appeared in 2021 as the third spot in Google’s search for SUVs. Compact SUVs are betting on a five-star rating by the Global NCAP for their safety features. The SUV has two engine options: a gasoline engine with a 1.2-liter turbo and a diesel engine with a 1.5-liter turbo. Both engines can be combined with a standard 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Tatanexson is available with a starting price of Rs 72,900 (former showroom).

Kia Sonet

Sonet is the second Kia product on Google’s top five most searched SUVs in 2021, with an average monthly search of over Rs 67,000. The facelift model was launched earlier this year with the Sertos Compact SUV. The company offers subcompact SUVs in three powertrain options: 1.2-liter naturally aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-liter turbocharged T-GDI gasoline, and 1.5-liter diesel. The price of Kia Sonet is Rs 68,900 (in front of the showroom).

Tata punch

Tata Punch recorded an average of over 6.7 rack hits per month on Google in 2021, making the Micro SUV the fifth most searched SUV. Tata Punch has won more reservations than any other Tata car. The Tata Punch is housed in a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine, combining a 5-speed manual with an optional AMT unit. Tata Punch is available for Rs 548,000 (former showroom).

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/auto-news/top-five-most-searched-suvs-on-google-in-2021-11640502376336.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos