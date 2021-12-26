Did you get a new Apple Watch?You need to change these settings





If you just received your new Apple Watch as a gift this holiday season, you’ll soon realize that there’s a lot you can do with your smartwatch. However, all settings for managing these features are embedded in the Apple Watch, iPhone, and the Settings app itself. As a result, it’s easy to get overwhelmed right after you take your new Apple Watch out of the box and connect it to your iPhone. (There may be more features to try on the rumored Apple Watch 8, but there’s still time to come.)

Whether you’re using the latest Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, or theSeries 3, they all run the same WatchOS 8 software and have almost the same features and settings. (All the differences between the three Apple Watch types are here.) There are many settings you need to know, whether it’s your first watch or an upgrade. For example, the camera roll may overrun due to incorrect screenshots. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Also, don’t be overwhelmed by the number of apps installed on your watch. And don’t get frustrated by Sirikeeps talking to you randomly. Some of these annoyances have simple fixes.

Learn how to change nine settings to make your Apple Watch smoother and more enjoyable.

Adjust all activity goals

With the release of WatchOS 7 last year, Apple has added the option to change your standing and exercising time goals. Previously, you could only change your movement (or calorie) goals.

Therefore, instead of using the defaults (30 minutes of exercise and a cumulative 12 hours per day), you can change either to fit your daily routine.

This small change will allow you to reach your goals when you actually start the day, not when Apple tells you to. For example, if you’re using nighttime sleep tracking and need to charge your watch more often in the morning, you won’t feel like spending an hour closing these rings.

Open the activity app on your clock and scroll to the bottom[ChangeGoals]Tap. Adjust all three metrics and start closing those rings.

You now have complete control over what you need to close the activity ring.

Sarah Tew / CNET Very long, random screenshots

To take a screenshot on your Apple Watch, press the digital crown and side button at the same time. This is a simple and convenient method. Unless you’re like me and accidentally trigger it often and fill your photo app with random photos of your watch face.

To turn off the ability to take screenshots completely, open the Settings app on your watch or use the watch app on your smartphone.[一般]Go to and scroll down until you find the screenshot. Tap this option,[スクリーンショットを有効にする]Toggle the switch next to to off to create a clean camera roll.

Select the portrait mode photo you want to display on your wrist

Now that Apple’s WatchOS 8 update has arrived, you can set a portrait mode photo as the background for your watch face. But first, you need to take a closer look at the settings in the Watch app on your iPhone.To get started, launch the Watch app and at the bottom of the screen[フェイスギャラリー]Go to the tab. next,[新しいウォッチフェイス]Of the category[ポートレート]Tap an option.[コンテンツ]Under[写真の選択]Tap an option to select up to 24 photos that rotate automatically when you raise your wrist or tap the screen.

Apple’s new Portrait Watch Face allows you to set a photo taken in Portrait mode as the background for your watch.

Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Prevents all apps from being installed automatically

Every time you install the app on your iPhone, it will be installed automatically if you have a compatible Apple Watch. This quickly clutters your watch’s app grid, making it difficult to find the app you want to use on your watch.

The Apple Watch is more than just a way to view notifications.

Vanessa Hand Olerana / CNET

With the Watch app on your mobile phone,[設定]>[一般]Go to[自動アプリインストール]The switch next to[オフ]Slide to the position of. To do this with a watch,[設定]Open the menu and[アプリストア]Tap,[自動ダウンロード]Toggle the switch next to.

From now on, open the Watch app on your smartphone and scroll to the bottom of the list of available apps to install the individual apps on your watch.

Increase the font size to make the text easier to read

Notifications and news headlines can be difficult to read on very small screens. Fortunately, you can increase the font size on your Apple Watch to make it easier to see. To do this, launch the Settings app on your watch and[テキストサイズ]Scroll down to. Adjust the text size of your watch by rotating the digital crown or tapping the letters that appear on either side of the meter. If you have an Apple Watch Series 7, the display will be larger and you will have more size options to enlarge the text.

Currently playing: Watch this: Need to upgrade to Apple Watch Series 7?

4:27

Stop those annoying reminders to “breathing”

Every few hours, the Apple Watch beeps and taps your wrist to encourage you to take some time to breathe. The first time it happens, it’s kind of comical; why do I need a reminder to breathe, a wacky watch? !! Then it happens again. and again. For literally involuntary physiological activity, the default is every 4 hours.

Breathing reminders are designed to cleanse your mind and control your breathing in minutes. This will lower your heart rate and allow you to be more focused and calm. But if you’re like me and don’t follow the prompt, take a few seconds to turn it off. That way, you don’t have to remind yourself of your breathing.

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, scroll down and tap the Mindfulness App option. next,[通知]Turn off. (Note: If your watch isn’t already running WatchOS 8, this will show up as Breeze instead of Mindfulness.)

Make your app easier to find

Honeycomb app grids look great with promotional photos and at first glance, but it can be difficult to find an app to launch, especially if you have a large number of apps installed on your watch. Instead of a grid, the clock can display all apps in an alphabetical list.

With the clock app on your smartphone or the clock settings app,[アプリビュー]>[リストビュー]Tap. Now when you press the digital crown and leave your watch face, you’ll see a list of apps that you can quickly scroll to find what you’re looking for.

You see, the app list doesn’t look good?

Sarah Tew / CNET Control when Siri is displayed

There are three ways to activate Siri on your Apple Watch. You can raise your wrist toward your mouth to start talking, press and hold your digital crown, or use the wake phrase “Hey, Siri.”

It’s common to accidentally trigger Siri when trying to check the time or read notifications while talking to someone else (although the watch thinks it’s trying to talk to Siri). It’s annoying, but you can change it.

When you select Siri in the clock app or clock settings app on your smartphone, there are three buttons to control when Siri is displayed. Slide each button to the off position for options you don’t want to use.

This is a hidden feature to remember right now.

Jason Cipriani / CNET Relocation Control Center

Like the iPhone Control Center, the Apple Watch Control Center allows you to quickly adjust settings such as unobtrusive, airplane mode, and activate the flashlight.

However, the Control Center default list of options may not be optimal for your watch usage. For me, that means moving the bedtime switch from near the bottom of the list to the top. That way, if you want to track your sleep on weekends with no sleep goals, you can swipe up and tap the icon.

To access the clock control center, swipe up from the bottom of the clock face or press and hold the bottom of the screen until the app shows the control center start sliding up. Then all you need to do is slide your finger up to access it. The same trick works to display notifications from anywhere.

At the bottom of the list[編集]Tap the button to change the order or hide some buttons in the Control Center. The icon will start shaking and you will see a red minus sign to hide the option. Drag and drop the icons in any order, or tap the red minus button to remove the option altogether.

When you’re done[完了]Tap or press the digital crown on the side of the watch to return to the watch face.

There are many other Apple Watch features worth checking out. For example, the ECG app helps identify heart rate irregularities, has new training options for Pilates and Tai Chi, and even allows you to share your custom watch face.

For more information, check out CNET’s list of the best Apple Watch bands and all iPhone settings that need to be changed right now.

