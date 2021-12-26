MapmyIndias and Google Maps competition





CE Info Systems Ltd, or what is commonly known as MapmyIndia, has received an unpaid subscription at the IPO. The shares on Tuesday opened at an issue price of 1,033 NSE v / s at Rs 1,565 per share with a premium of over 51%. BSE also started trading at Rs 1,581 per share.

Interestingly, CE Info Systems Ltd was subscribed 154.71 times on the last day of the subscription, which ended December 13. The IPO had up to 10,063,945 shares sold by existing shareholders and promoters. The price range of the set was 1,000 to 1,033 rupees per share. The company mobilized Rs 312 from anchor investors prior to the first sale of shares.

What are MapmyIndia and what do they do?

MapmyIndia is a leading provider of geospatial software, advanced digital maps, and location-based IoT technologies. These are Apple Inc. Maps and Amazon.com Inc. Powers your Alexa voice assistant. Other customers include PhonePe, Yulu, Flipkart, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, Avis, MG Motor, Safari, Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN). The company’s digital map data includes location, analysis, navigation, and 17.79 million location locations, including 7,933 towns, 6,37,472 villages, and retail stores, restaurants, malls, hotels, ATMs, police stations, and electric vehicle charging. Provides other information. The data also includes the addresses of 14.51 million homes or buildings. The company is also backed by Qualcomm and Zenrin.

At the start of the IPO, Rakesh Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of Mapmy India, said: Confidence that 80% of all data will be tagged with location. India is a geographically very complex and vast country, but it was the passion of the team. He thanked the team for creating the digital map of the country.

Rakesh and Rashmi Verma founded Mapmy India in 1995 under the banner of CE Info Systems in New Delhi. Initially, the company developed web mapping technology to provide services for marketing and logistics efficiency. Significant progress was made in 2004 with the launch of an interactive digital mapping portal called www.mapmyindia.com, which offers customized location-based services.

Rashmi Verma, co-founder and CTO of Mapmy India, said at launch: The first is the rise of new data sources and analytics methods such as drones and GeoAI, the second is machine learning and AI, immersive technology, digital twins and edge computing, and the third is user requirements such as smart. Is the evolution of. Legal requirements such as city-connected mobility, real-time applications, urban and environmental precision applications, and cyber security. These trends are driving demand for products and solutions, combined with significant investments in technology and platforms, especially people and culture, creating a very strong space for our growth. “

Profitable company

Compared to Rs 55.18 for the period April-September 2020, Mapmy India’s revenue rose to Rs 100.03 during the same period in 2021. The company claims to have developed a digital map that covers 6.29 Mn Km on Indian roads. This is equivalent to 98.50% of India. Road network. We have also expanded our digital map database to include countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, United Arab Emirates and Myanmar. MapmyIndia uses AI-assisted mapping processes and systems to acquire and process digital geospatial data. And commercialization and dissemination of digital map data. The company provides APIs across the platform and regularly adds features through new SDKs, APIs and widgets.

Atul Mehra, MD & Co CEO of JM Financial, said: “The company is a technology product and platform company that offers a very unique combination of MaaS, SaaS and PaaS. The ultimate test of a good company is whether it is an industry leader. And second, it is. Is it trusted and respected by vendors, partners and clients? It also applies to MapmyIndia. ”By IPO, owners Rakesh and Rashmi Verma were worth US $ 586 million.

Deal with the biggest competition

The company’s biggest global rival is Google Maps. MapmyIndia addresses four major industries: direct consumer, automotive, mobile internet, enterprise and government. The company’s clients have proven its accuracy and extensive experience, but it makes little sense in the direct consumer segment. The company has built Move to compete in this area. Over the last few years, Move has been downloaded 3 million times. However, it is small compared to more than 300 million Android users who have Google Maps pre-installed. Vermas founded the company in 1995, but when Google didn’t exist, Google Maps now effectively dominates this space.

However, MapmyIndia has benefited from the Government of India updating its mapping policy, liberalizing regulations on geospatial data and making it freely available to innovation and IT companies. MapmyIndia boasts an 80% market share in the B2B mapping industry and has benefited significantly from this policy change. Foreign companies were still limited in developing high resolution and 3D maps, ground surveys, and Street View.

summary

With its unique technology and network effects, the company has established a strong position in the country, giving it a competitive edge in independent global geospatial products and platforms. From signing the MOU with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to partnering with ISRO, MapmyIndia is on the right track to dominate geospatial space. In addition, new edge technologies such as SaaS, PaaS and MaaS platform providers are poised for a bright future. The same is true for CEInfoSystems Ltd.

