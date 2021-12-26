The most enthusiastic competitors of California’s tech jobs are the blue western states.





For generations, California has seen more residents and businesses move elsewhere, but at least when it comes to wealth creation, it has found a way to respond with constant innovation. But today, the Golden State holds the economic elite reach and is slipping in ways that could threaten the state’s long-term prosperity.

Innovation is California’s premier driving force for high wages and upward mobility. In the innovation industry’s software, computer and semiconductor manufacturing, technology services, and nine other sectors, California’s median wages were $ 208,000 last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s almost three times the median wage of $ 76,000 for all jobs in California.

But now, the main competition for innovation-based jobs comes not only from low-tax, low-cost states like Texas, but also from bluish states like Colorado and Washington. Washington and Utah have actually increased per capita employment in the innovation sector over the last decade, while Arizona, Colorado and Idaho have had higher per capita growth rates for such employment. I found out.

Many of these states say that Christopher Lloyd, chairman of the site-selection guild that follows the investment flow, replicates many of California’s great things. This includes building elite university systems in locations such as Washington, Texas, Colorado and Utah. Lloyd suggests that the development model is a headache. These states learned from California. Technicians seem to be much more agile, not recognizing that things have changed.

Maintaining technology in California is even more important, the state suffers from the highest unemployment rates in the country, and Los Angeles is the highest region in the metropolitan area. We are already experiencing annoying changes in business and professional services jobs such as accountants, lawyers and management consultants, which are the largest sources of high-paying jobs. Over the last three decades, Texas has seen more than double California’s growth level in its sector, but Washington, Oregon, and Colorado have also significantly outpaced California.

Currently, the technology seems to be assaulted. Some tech key points, such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, and perhaps most importantly Tesla, have already relocated their headquarters to Texas. Many other companies, such as Apple, Airbnb, Amgen, Uber, and SpaceX, are expanding significantly outside the state. These trends are accelerating, a recent Hoover Institutional study points out.

Of course, large companies often move production and work to cheaper locations. However, the growth in the number of innovation businesses is also slowing down. Since 2005, the number of these companies has grown much faster on a per capita basis in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Oregon. This not only reflects high taxes and regulations. Many of our most enthusiastic competitors, such as Washington, Oregon and Colorado, are rarely governed by conservative and anti-regulatory politicians.

Another warning sign comes from a venture capital firm. The Bay Area’s share of venture capital transactions in 2021 is expected to fall below 20% for the first time in history. A 90-venture capital-funded company survey compiled by San Francisco company Initialized Capital found that the Bay Area would be the first choice for a company’s headquarters, from 41% in 2020 to 28% in 2021. It has decreased.

The evolution of the engineers themselves poses additional challenges. Digital advertising revenue has increased tenfold over 10 years and now accounts for more than half of all advertising spend, so a small number of companies are creating huge fortunes, but their employment base is unprecedented. It’s getting narrower. Michael Malone, who has recorded Silicon Valley for the past quarter century, suggests that abandonment of production narrows employment. For example, chip manufacturing has become a priority for California’s invention due to shortages related to supply chain issues, but virtually every new planned semiconductor facility that employs thousands of workers , Not built here, but in Texas, Arizona and Oregon.

Malone also suggests that the once fiercely competitive valley was obsessed with choosing a solid one backed by huge amounts of capital. If you have a potential competitor, simply buy it. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggests that California’s appeal as a new independent venture venue is at risk of diminishing.

In the face of these trends, how can California rejuvenate, expand, and expand its technological vestiges?

Competitors can be your guide here. In states such as Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, instead of corporate incentives and other traditional frills, we’re going to provide people, especially those who are young and not yet wealthy, with a higher quality of life. I’m focusing. The biggest problem is attracting talent, says Joe Snell. He led economic development efforts in Denver and now Tucson. California has so many talents that everyone wanted to be there. But people started looking elsewhere for lifestyle reasons.

Historically, California has appealed to people. Because, frankly, California was more attractive, the weather was better, the education system was strong, and it had its own innovative spirit. Today, California has the lowest percentage of attractiveness in the country, causing a declining population. Over the last two decades, economic forecasting firm EMSI says the youth population in Los Angeles has declined by 750,000.

California needs reform, but it doesn’t have to deal with it by spending millions of dollars on businesses, significantly reducing taxes, or abolishing regulatory regimes. The priority of state leaders is to restore the state’s appeal as a place to provide a better lifestyle. This means facing problems such as soaring home and energy prices, malfunctioning basic education systems, traffic jams and the wonders of the homeless.

Many workers want to stay in California, but are forced to find more affordable areas in the state. Fortunately, working remotely during the COVID pandemic made this easier. Between March and November 2020, more than 80,000 people moved from San Francisco, while more than two-thirds moved to somewhere in the region, especially in exurbs and rural areas such as Mother Road. However, such a move is flying in the face of state policies that support development in densely populated urban counties with very high housing costs.

California remains with its technological and economic capital, talent, all the necessary elements to maintain and expand its attractive location, and a prestigious higher education system. But it needs to tackle the basic problem that drives workers and businesses to look for their property elsewhere. You can only write a new chapter if you change your current course.

Joel Kotkin is a Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University and a Managing Director of the Urban Reform Institute. He is the author of The Coming of Neo-Feudalism. @joelkotkinMarshall Toplansky is a clinical assistant professor of business science at the Argyros School of Business and Economics at Chapman University.

